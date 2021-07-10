 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Finals Rodeo: 8 places to check out while you're in Lincoln
0 Comments

Finals Rodeo: 8 places to check out while you're in Lincoln

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lancaster Event Center is located on the northeast edge of Lincoln, just a few miles from Interstate 80.

But those who worked hard to bring the National High School Finals Rodeo to Lincoln for the first time are hopeful that visitors will take time to venture out from the rodeo grounds and explore the city's restaurants and attractions.

Most visitors consider Lincoln as an easy city to navigate, with north-south streets labeled in a grid system. For most rodeo guests, they'll hop on 84th Street, head south to O Street or other east-west arterials. Once you've turned west, the numbered cross streets will get smaller until reaching downtown and the Haymarket.

For those looking for things to do, here's a look at some of the local attractions to check out.

LINCOLN CHILDREN'S ZOO

Lincoln's nationally recognized children's zoo is home to more than 400 animals and has expanded over recent years to include tigers, giraffes, spider monkeys and cheetahs. Hop on the historic ZO&O Railroad, which has been running for more than 50 years, to take a scenic loop around the complex. Open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Admission is $13.95 for adults and $11.95 for seniors and children ages 2 to 12.

NEBRASKA STATE CAPITOL

Located in downtown Lincoln, the state Capitol is known for its 400-foot domed tower topped by a statue of The Sower -- a nod to the importance of agriculture in Nebraska. Inside, find artwork representative of the state and the chambers of the Nebraska Legislature -- the only unicameral legislature in the U.S. The observation deck offers a panoramic view of Lincoln. Open weekdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Guided tours most hours.

DAIRY STORE/UNL EAST CAMPUS

East Campus is home to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, the tractor testing lab and museum and much more. Grab ice cream at the UNL Dairy Store (open daily 10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and take a walking tour through the multiple gardens and Maxwell Arboretum or stop by the adjacent International Quilt Museum, which houses the largest public collection of quilts in the world. Museum open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for children ages 5-18. Family rate $16 (2 adults w/dependents).

MUSEUM OF AMERICAN SPEED

Racing enthusiasts and hot-rodders will love the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed -- a collection of historic cars, engines, parts and memorabilia west of downtown. Open weekdays noon-4:30 p.m. (guided tour at 1 o'clock) and Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, veterans and college students and $5 for children ages 6 to 17. 

HISTORIC HAYMARKET DISTRICT

Take a walk along the brick streets in Lincoln's Historic Haymarket District and see why it's such a hot spot. The area is teeming with activity both day and night, thanks to restaurants, bars, boutiques, shops and art galleries, all located within an easy walk of Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Railyard entertainment district. Check out the Saturday morning Farmer's Market and Gallery Alley, a perfect spot for a photo.

MORRILL HALL/UNL CITY CAMPUS

In the heart of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's main campus, you'll find the state's natural history museum. Its four floors include the iconic Elephant Hall and "Archie," the world's largest fully mounted and composite Columbian mammoth fossil. Open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and veterans and $4 for children ages 5 to 18. 

PIONEERS PARK

The oldest park in Lincoln, Pioneers Park offers green space on the southwest side of the city. The 668-acre nature preserve is home to the Pinewood Bowl amphitheater, Pioneers Park Nature Center, trails and public art, including the buffalo and elk statues and Smoke Signal. Open daily 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Nearby is Lee's Chicken, the oldest operating restaurant in Lincoln.

MEMORIAL STADIUM

No trip to Lincoln is complete without a glimpse of Memorial Stadium, the home of the Huskers and the state's third-largest city on fall Saturdays. (No ticket has gone unsold since 1962.) You can get a look inside from Gate 23A on the southeast corner of the field.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Hana Muslic is a Lincoln native who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2017. She has previously worked as a public safety reporter at the Belleville News-Democrat and has interned at the Kansas City Star and Lincoln Journal Star.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News