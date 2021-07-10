Finals Rodeo: 8 places to check out while you're in Lincoln

The Lancaster Event Center is located on the northeast edge of Lincoln, just a few miles from Interstate 80.

But those who worked hard to bring the National High School Finals Rodeo to Lincoln for the first time are hopeful that visitors will take time to venture out from the rodeo grounds and explore the city's restaurants and attractions.

Most visitors consider Lincoln as an easy city to navigate, with north-south streets labeled in a grid system. For most rodeo guests, they'll hop on 84th Street, head south to O Street or other east-west arterials. Once you've turned west, the numbered cross streets will get smaller until reaching downtown and the Haymarket.

For those looking for things to do, here's a look at some of the local attractions to check out.

LINCOLN CHILDREN'S ZOO

Lincoln's nationally recognized children's zoo is home to more than 400 animals and has expanded over recent years to include tigers, giraffes, spider monkeys and cheetahs. Hop on the historic ZO&O Railroad, which has been running for more than 50 years, to take a scenic loop around the complex. Open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Admission is $13.95 for adults and $11.95 for seniors and children ages 2 to 12.