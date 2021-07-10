Finals Rodeo: 8 places to check out while you're in Lincoln

The Lancaster Event Center is located on the northeast edge of Lincoln, just a few miles from Interstate 80.
But those who worked hard to bring the National High School Finals Rodeo to Lincoln for the first time are hopeful that visitors will take time to venture out from the rodeo grounds and explore the city's restaurants and attractions.
Most visitors consider Lincoln as an easy city to navigate, with north-south streets labeled in a grid system. For most rodeo guests, they'll hop on 84th Street, head south to O Street or other east-west arterials. Once you've turned west, the numbered cross streets will get smaller until reaching downtown and the Haymarket.
For those looking for things to do, here's a look at some of the local attractions to check out.
LINCOLN CHILDREN'S ZOO
Lincoln's nationally recognized children's zoo is home to more than 400 animals and has expanded over recent years to include tigers, giraffes, spider monkeys and cheetahs. Hop on the historic ZO&O Railroad, which has been running for more than 50 years, to take a scenic loop around the complex. Open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Admission is $13.95 for adults and $11.95 for seniors and children ages 2 to 12.
NEBRASKA STATE CAPITOL
Located in downtown Lincoln, the state Capitol is known for its 400-foot domed tower topped by a statue of The Sower -- a nod to the importance of agriculture in Nebraska. Inside, find artwork representative of the state and the chambers of the Nebraska Legislature -- the only unicameral legislature in the U.S. The observation deck offers a panoramic view of Lincoln. Open weekdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Guided tours most hours.
DAIRY STORE/UNL EAST CAMPUS
East Campus is home to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, the tractor testing lab and museum and much more. Grab ice cream at the UNL Dairy Store (open daily 10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and take a walking tour through the multiple gardens and Maxwell Arboretum or stop by the adjacent International Quilt Museum, which houses the largest public collection of quilts in the world. Museum open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for children ages 5-18. Family rate $16 (2 adults w/dependents).
MUSEUM OF AMERICAN SPEED
Racing enthusiasts and hot-rodders will love the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed -- a collection of historic cars, engines, parts and memorabilia west of downtown. Open weekdays noon-4:30 p.m. (guided tour at 1 o'clock) and Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, veterans and college students and $5 for children ages 6 to 17.
HISTORIC HAYMARKET DISTRICT
Take a walk along the brick streets in Lincoln's Historic Haymarket District and see why it's such a hot spot. The area is teeming with activity both day and night, thanks to restaurants, bars, boutiques, shops and art galleries, all located within an easy walk of Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Railyard entertainment district. Check out the Saturday morning Farmer's Market and Gallery Alley, a perfect spot for a photo.
MORRILL HALL/UNL CITY CAMPUS
In the heart of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's main campus, you'll find the state's natural history museum. Its four floors include the iconic Elephant Hall and "Archie," the world's largest fully mounted and composite Columbian mammoth fossil. Open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and veterans and $4 for children ages 5 to 18.
PIONEERS PARK
The oldest park in Lincoln, Pioneers Park offers green space on the southwest side of the city. The 668-acre nature preserve is home to the Pinewood Bowl amphitheater, Pioneers Park Nature Center, trails and public art, including the buffalo and elk statues and Smoke Signal. Open daily 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Nearby is Lee's Chicken, the oldest operating restaurant in Lincoln.