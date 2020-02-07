 Skip to main content
Final Nebraska highway bridge closed by 2019 flooding to reopen
Final Nebraska highway bridge closed by 2019 flooding to reopen

The last of 27 highway bridges in Nebraska closed followed historic flooding in 2019 has reopened.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Nebraska 13 bridge east of Hadar, which spans the North Fork of the Elkhorn River just west of U.S. 81 about 4 miles north of Norfolk, is now open.

Roughly 3,300 miles of highway were also closed following last year's floods.

“I’m proud of the partnership that made the reopening of this bridge possible,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis in a news release. “The community has endured a great hardship without their major transportation route, and we thank them for their patience.

"It is a day to celebrate as we reopen this bridge and restore mobility for the community.”

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

