Final Nebraska highway bridge closed by 2019 flooding to reopen

The last of 27 highway bridges in Nebraska closed followed historic flooding in 2019 has reopened.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Nebraska 13 bridge east of Hadar, which spans the North Fork of the Elkhorn River just west of U.S. 81 about 4 miles north of Norfolk, is now open.

Roughly 3,300 miles of highway were also closed following last year's floods.

“I’m proud of the partnership that made the reopening of this bridge possible,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis in a news release. “The community has endured a great hardship without their major transportation route, and we thank them for their patience.

"It is a day to celebrate as we reopen this bridge and restore mobility for the community.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.