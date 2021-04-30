Feds pledge $50 million to help remove failed Spencer Dam

The federal government is sending Nebraska $50 million to help remove what’s left of the Spencer Dam after its deadly failure during the flood of spring 2019.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency initially announced Friday the $50 million would help the hydroelectric dam’s owner, Nebraska Public Power District, “restore the facilities back to pre-disaster design, capacity and function.”

But that was wrong, NPPD spokesman Mark Becker said. And he wanted to be clear: “FEMA knows we were never going to rebuild.”

Instead, he said, FEMA will send the $50 million to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency to help the utility pay for decommissioning the northeast Nebraska dam — tearing it out and restoring the river banks. A FEMA spokeswoman confirmed later Friday the funding could be spent on demolition.

Restoring the 90-year-old dam would cost far more than it’s worth, Becker said. Spencer Dam generated just three megawatts of electricity; by comparison, NPPD's coal-fired Gerald Gentleman Station near Sutherland generates nearly 1,400 megawatts.