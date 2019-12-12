Federal jury in Omaha finds Massachusetts man not guilty of interfering with flight crew

A federal jury in Omaha has found a Mansfield, Massachusetts, man not guilty of interfering with a flight attendant on a 2017 flight diverted to Eppley Airfield on its way to Seattle.

Timothy Columbare was indicted earlier this year for allegedly interfering with a flight attendant on Southwest Airlines Flight 4011 from St. Louis, Missouri, on March 19, 2017.

In court records, an assistant U.S. Attorney for Nebraska alleged that Columbare had become confrontational after a flight attendant couldn't get him the Jack and Coke he wanted due to turbulence.

When it was safe for the flight attendant to serve drinks, he told Columbare he couldn't serve him alcohol due to his "aggressive conduct," which led to a confrontation where another passenger stepped in.

The plane made an unplanned stop at Omaha after the flight attendant alerted the pilot. There, Columbare was escorted off the plane.

He later denied using any profanity or threatening anyone on the plane and said he was tired, irritated and had a headache and wanted a drink so he could go to sleep.

Columbare could have faced up to 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine, if he'd been convicted.