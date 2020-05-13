FDA outlines years-long investigation into Bellevue man's alleged conspiracy to sell mislabeled, unapproved drugs

On June 6, 2016, a federal search warrant was executed as Gross' home in Bellevue, headquarters for Amerisave.

Dickey said the investigation turned up records of transfers from Gross to a business selling health care products and pharmaceuticals in the United Arab Emirates and deposited checks that bore the name of FDA-approved prescription drugs, such as Crestor and Plavix and Symbicort, written in the memo section.

Between August 2007 and September 2015, deposits to the account totaled more than $2 million, the FDA investigator said.

He described making four undercover purchases using the website, each of which resulted in misbranded or unapproved drugs being sent to him from foreign countries.

Dickey said, for instance, in 2015 for $320 he got a 30-day supply of Pradaxa, which hadn't yet been approved by the FDA, shipped from Canada, and had ordered Advair but got a not-yet-approved generic shipped from Germany.

In another undercover purchase, this one in 2016, Dickey ordered a 90-day supply of Vytorin (patent protected at the time) for $145 and got a drug from Germany that hasn't been approved by the FDA and had no U.S.-approved equivalent, according to the affidavit.