Farmer shoots, kills possible wolf in Butler County

The state is investigating what could be the third confirmed wolf killing in Nebraska in 12 months — and just the fourth in more than a century.

A farmer shot the 85-pound male Monday west of Brainard in Butler County, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officer who responded suspected it could be a wolf.

But the commission can’t be certain until a tissue sample is tested by a federal laboratory — a process that can take weeks, or even months, said Sam Wilson, the state’s furbearer and carnivore program manager.

That genetic testing could rule out the possibility the animal is a wolf-dog hybrid, which are legal in Nebraska and can be difficult to distinguish from true wolves.

If the lab deems it to be a wolf, it would be the third confirmed animal in Nebraska in almost exactly a year.

On Nov. 16, 2020, a Rock County rancher shot a wolf about 20 miles south of Bassett. And on Jan. 28 — roughly three weeks after the federal government removed gray wolves from the endangered species list — coyote hunters shot a young, 75-pound female north of Fremont.

The most recent wolf killing in Nebraska before that was 2002, near Spalding. And before that, 1913.