Family of fallen police Investigator Mario Herrera offers statement, asks for privacy

The violent death of a police officer in the line of duty is one that shocks the family, the community, law enforcement everywhere and their supporters.
The family of LPD Investigator Mario Herrera — including his wife Carrie and children Juan Carlos, Olivia, Adelina and Celia — has asked for privacy in its time of mourning and deep grief and Wednesday afternoon issued a statement to the community.
"On September 7, 2020, we did not simply lose a family member — we lost part of our family’s heart," the family said. "Life without Mario leaves a hole that can never be filled, and our family will never be the same."
The word repeated by friends, Lincoln law enforcement and Herrera's church community over the days since his death, in the early morning hours Monday, is "devastated."
The Lincoln Police Department released this statement on Wednesday from Mario Herrera's fami…
He was shot Aug. 26 as members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, the Lincoln Police Department's gang unit and the criminal division were serving a warrant at a house near 33rd and Vine streets.
Officers were seeking a 17-year-old, Felipe Vazquez, wanted in connection with a stabbing death in March. He and Orion Ross, 19, were said to be escaping from the house when Vazquez allegedly fired the shot that led to Herrera's death 12 days later.
"In the days after the shooting, we remained optimistic that Mario would recover and return to us as a husband and a father," the family said in a message passed to the media from the Lincoln Police Department.
"When it became clear that it was not God’s will, we felt our church community lifting us in prayer," family members said. "When we felt weak, they filled us with strength and courage. We could have never imagined the outpouring of support we would see across Nebraska and the country."
As a result, they knew they were not struggling with their loss alone, they said.
"We are surrounded by our family and friends, comforted by our faith, and embraced by the entire Lincoln community. We know Mario’s spirit of service and sacrifice will live on in the heart of every Lincoln police officer."
They said the sheer number of blood donations that were given the day following Herrera's shooting "was astounding. We knew right then that Mario’s reach was far greater than we had ever imagined."
He was, at heart, a servant in every aspect of his life, the family said, from serving his country in the U.S. Army, to his stint with the Nebraska State Patrol and his community as investigator with the Lincoln Police Department.
Herrera attended the Nebraska State Patrol Camp in 1995, at age 25, and graduated as a carrier enforcement officer. At that time, carrier enforcement officers were not troopers, but went through camp alongside trooper recruits. Herrera worked at the Greenwood weigh station on Interstate 80, said Capt. Sean Caradori, who attended training camp alongside him.
Herrera was a class leader, Caradori said, one of those who people are drawn to because they are so positive.
"We both talked about (how) we wanted to go out and try to make a difference in the world and protect those that couldn't protect themselves," he said. "I guarantee you he made a lot of difference in people's lives over the years."
He was always patient, even with someone uncooperative, he said. "I think that's what made him such a good investigator."
Herrera left the State Patrol two years later to join the Lincoln Police Department. Former Lincoln Police Chief Tom Casady hired the bilingual officer, who at 27 was a little older than other recruits and was calm and composed.
"Of course, we were thrilled to get him," Casady said.
"He was just a good, mature person to have on board, both in training and in the field," he said. "He developed a reputation in the department as being a good head kind of person that you want to work with. You know he's not going to inflame matters. He's going to calm matters.
"I don't think the guy had a single enemy. I just think everyone recognized him as being low-key and just exactly what you want in a police officer."
He was a man, family members said, who poured himself into the service of his family, friends, neighbors and community.
"He was profoundly committed to his family, his faith and his profession," they said. "We felt the strength of the bonds that he created holding us together while we grieved for him."
His legacy is one of self-sacrifice, humility and kindness, the key traits of any family man, public servant and community pillar, they said.
"Many have asked what made Mario so special and how he was able to reach so many lives," the family said in its message. "Mario was there for anyone that needed help. He was patient and understanding no matter what road you were on. His smile and lighthearted jokes were trademarks that he will be remembered for."
Members of the family thanked people for allowing them privacy to grieve "our beloved Mario" as a family, and they left people with this Bible verse from Joshua 1:9.
“Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
Herrera, 50, died surrounded by his family at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
According to his death notice, he was born in Inglewood, California, in 1970 to Raúl and María (Quijada) Herrera. The family lived in California eight years after his birth and then moved to Faucett, Missouri.
He earned a degree in political science with a minor in Spanish at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He served in the U.S. Army before moving to Lincoln in 1995.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, at 36th and Randolph streets, followed by a rosary, with limited seating, as COVID-19 restrictions apply.
