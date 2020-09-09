Family of fallen police Investigator Mario Herrera offers statement, asks for privacy

"He was profoundly committed to his family, his faith and his profession," they said. "We felt the strength of the bonds that he created holding us together while we grieved for him."

His legacy is one of self-sacrifice, humility and kindness, the key traits of any family man, public servant and community pillar, they said.

"Many have asked what made Mario so special and how he was able to reach so many lives," the family said in its message. "Mario was there for anyone that needed help. He was patient and understanding no matter what road you were on. His smile and lighthearted jokes were trademarks that he will be remembered for."

Members of the family thanked people for allowing them privacy to grieve "our beloved Mario" as a family, and they left people with this Bible verse from Joshua 1:9.

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

Herrera, 50, died surrounded by his family at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

According to his death notice, he was born in Inglewood, California, in 1970 to Raúl and María (Quijada) Herrera. The family lived in California eight years after his birth and then moved to Faucett, Missouri.