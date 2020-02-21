Family, Columbus come to resolution on dog ordinance

COLUMBUS — The city of Columbus and the Svitak family have come to a resolution on a city ordinance that limits the number of household dogs.
Katrina Svitak had previously received a letter from the Columbus Police Department informing her that she had 10 days in which to remove one of the family's dogs from the household or face a citation and appear in court.
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said Tuesday the city will allow the Svitaks to maintain four dogs with the understanding that once one passes away, it cannot be replaced.
The city limits the number of dogs in a home to three. The Svitaks had three when they acquired Jack, an Australian cattle dog, for their oldest son, Jayden, who was prescribed a service animal by his doctor nearly two years ago to help sense and lessen his anxiety attacks.
The Svitaks said they originally checked with Animal Control in the spring of 2018 and were told a service animal would not violate the city ordinance. The Svitaks acquired Jack, had him trained and registered and made him a member of the family.
You have free articles remaining.
But, this past December, the police responded to a noise complaint for barking and exceeding the dog limit from one of the Svitaks' neighbors. The original Animal Control officer who advised the family 18 months earlier had resigned his post and moved to Omaha. The family was informed it was out of compliance.
Katrina Svitak argued that since Jack is a registered service animal, under the law he's considered a medical device, and an employee, and cannot be counted as a dog. When the Telegram reached out to the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission, a housing investigator with the commission agreed with that opinion.
"We are in the process of drawing up a letter that will outline her unique situation having the four animals. When one of the animals passes, it will not be replaced. This would bring her into compliance with the city ordinance," Bulkley wrote in an email.
"She will sign the letter and a resolution will go before the city council to allow this exemption to our city ordinance. Hopefully, we can move forward and get the letter drafted, signed and the resolution drawn and on the March 2 council meeting."
Lovable Lincoln pets
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.