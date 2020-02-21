Family, Columbus come to resolution on dog ordinance

COLUMBUS — The city of Columbus and the Svitak family have come to a resolution on a city ordinance that limits the number of household dogs.

Katrina Svitak had previously received a letter from the Columbus Police Department informing her that she had 10 days in which to remove one of the family's dogs from the household or face a citation and appear in court.

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said Tuesday the city will allow the Svitaks to maintain four dogs with the understanding that once one passes away, it cannot be replaced.

The city limits the number of dogs in a home to three. The Svitaks had three when they acquired Jack, an Australian cattle dog, for their oldest son, Jayden, who was prescribed a service animal by his doctor nearly two years ago to help sense and lessen his anxiety attacks.

The Svitaks said they originally checked with Animal Control in the spring of 2018 and were told a service animal would not violate the city ordinance. The Svitaks acquired Jack, had him trained and registered and made him a member of the family.

