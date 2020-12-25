Explosion caused by natural gas pipeline in field near Lyons

A pipeline rupture caused an explosion in a field near Lyons on Thursday large enough to be seen by satellite.

The Lyons Fire Department responded to the explosion at about 3:30 p.m., said Mike Loeffler, a spokesman for Northern Natural Gas company.

No injuries were reported and there was no need for evacuations or road closures, Loeffler said. Lyons is 80 miles northwest of Omaha in Burt County.

Northern Natural Gas personnel were on the scene soon after the explosion and worked to close valves that would allow the fire to burn out on its own.

The cause of the rupture hasn't yet been determined.

Northern owns and operates the largest interstate natural gas pipeline system in the United States with a pipeline system that stretches across 11 states, from the Permian Basin in Texas to Michigan's Upper Peninsula, according to the company's website.

