Expanded Apple House Market reopens after 2020 fire at Arbor Day Farm

Arbor Day Farm Fire

An electrical malfunction sparked a blaze that engulfed the restaurant area on the north side of the historic apple house at Arbor Day Farm in 2020.

 Courtesy photo

Arbor Day Farm's Apple House Market has reopened after a fire in September 2020. 

The remodeled facility in Nebraska City was unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, featuring several new additions, including two event rooms for guest use.

In addition, the facility features a viewing room and a tasting room. In the viewing room, guests can see trees being packaged for shipment, cider being pressed and apples sorted. Videos will be played during the offseason to continue educating guests on those processes.

The tasting room will offer visitors the opportunity to taste-test products grown locally and across the world, including Arbor Day coffee, wines and other products. 

Apple House Market also has been expanded to more than 6,000 square feet and will be powered by 62 solar panels to decrease the building's carbon footprint.

A portion of all proceeds from opening weekend will be donated to the Nebraska City Fire Department in thanks for helping to extinguish the fire.

The upgrades were paid for with both money from insurance and private donations. 

