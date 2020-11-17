Ex-State Fair finance chief pleads not guilty, set for trial

Kopke resigned from his job as the fair's chief of finance and administration a year ago, after a state audit showed a company he created was paid nearly $150,000 in state fair funds and no invoices proving the company had done any work for the fair.
Auditors alleged Kopke used bank accounts connected to the company to pay for more than $100,000 in personal expenses.
The fair board announced in March that an internal review of its finances turned up "suspicious" activity. Beth Smith, the board's chairwoman, announced at the time that the board had alerted the State Patrol and the Attorney General's Office.
The second-annual holiday lights display was scheduled to start Nov. 27. The zoo was forced to delay the event to comply with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s updated directed health measures, zoo leader John Chapo said.