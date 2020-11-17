 Skip to main content
Ex-State Fair finance chief pleads not guilty, set for trial
Ex-State Fair finance chief pleads not guilty, set for trial

Patrick Kopke

Before tendering his resignation, Nebraska State Fair Financial Director Patrick Kopke went through the numbers in January showing the State Fair was in "financial distress." 

 Barrett Stinson, Grand Island Independent file photo

The Nebraska State Fair's former finance chief has pleaded not guilty to felony theft charges.

Patrick Kopke, 29, had been set for arraignment Tuesday but waived the court appearance.

This week, a Hall County district judge tentatively set his trial for February.

Prosecutors charged Kopke with three counts of felony theft by unlawful taking for alleged thefts last year — in February, on July 12 and Sept. 3.

Former State Fair finance chief charged with theft

Kopke resigned from his job as the fair's chief of finance and administration a year ago, after a state audit showed a company he created was paid nearly $150,000 in state fair funds and no invoices proving the company had done any work for the fair.

Auditors alleged Kopke used bank accounts connected to the company to pay for more than $100,000 in personal expenses.

The fair board announced in March that an internal review of its finances turned up "suspicious" activity. Beth Smith, the board's chairwoman, announced at the time that the board had alerted the State Patrol and the Attorney General's Office.

State Patrol finishes State Fair investigation
'Surreal' Nebraska State Fair comes to an end

Photos: The 2019 State Fair

