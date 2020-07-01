You are the owner of this article.
Ex-mail carrier gets probation and $1,000 fine for stealing mail
A 58-year-old Hastings woman who worked as a mail carrier has been sentenced to three years of probation and six weekends of confinement for stealing mail from people on her route.

Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also fined Renee L. Coats $1,000. 

She pleaded guilty to opening and destroying U.S. mail as a postal employee and was sentenced Tuesday in Lincoln.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said in 2018 a postal customer on Coats’ postal route complained that she believed her mail was being stolen by her carrier.

Kelly said, as investigators monitored her, Coats opened and kept six greeting cards between August and October 2018. On Oct. 18, 2018, Coats’ postal vehicle was pulled over after she had opened one of the cards. When she was searched, they found several rebate cards addressed to local businesses in Coats’ wallet.

The case was investigated by the Office of Inspector General for the United States Postal Service.

