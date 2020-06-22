Ex-human resource specialist indicted after O'Neill immigration raid gets probation, home confinement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A federal judge sentenced a former human resources specialist at an O'Neill tomato plant to three years of probation Friday for harboring undocumented workers.

Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also gave Mayra Jimenez six months of home confinement and 12 consecutive weekends of intermittent confinement within a year, according to court records.

Jimenez, a naturalized citizen, was found guilty of harboring aliens and conspiracy to harbor aliens at a trial in November for using an employment service run by Juan Pablo Sanchez Delgado knowing the people working at O'Neill Ventures were in the country illegally.

Last year, Delgado pleaded guilty to conspiring to harbor aliens. The government said Delgado exploited the workers, subjecting them to dangerous work conditions, withheld their pay and took their state and federal employment taxes for himself, generating $5.6 million in the scheme.

During Jimenez's trial, Candice Wooster, her attorney, said Jimenez did not intend to conceal or harbor anyone and just was following direction from higher up to work with Delgado, who characterized her as a "middleman." However, some of the workers there when ICE raided the plant on Aug. 8, 2018, said Jimenez knew they were in the country illegally.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

