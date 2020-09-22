Ex-airport ground crew employee gets probation for upgrading tickets to first class

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 27-year-old Minnesota man who worked at the airport in Grand Island has been sentenced to federal probation for five years on a wire fraud charge for using his position to make unauthorized upgrades on tickets for himself and others.

Tyler R. Goehring, of Richfield, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced him to four months of community confinement and four months of home confinement and ordered Goehring to pay $44,666 restitution to American Airlines.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said between Nov. 4, 2016, and June 5, 2017, Goehring served as a "cross-utilized agent" for Trego-Dugan Aviation, which provides operations for American Airlines and Allegiant Airlines at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

He said Goehring used his access to terminal operations, including ticket sales and bookings, to upgrade tickets to first class for himself, his fiancée, friends and family members without paying the costs of the upgrades.

