'Everybody's getting it': Butler County inmate allegedly threatens to kill 2 attorneys, judge
View Comments
editor's pick

'Everybody's getting it': Butler County inmate allegedly threatens to kill 2 attorneys, judge

{{featured_button_text}}

DAVID CITY — A man already facing felony charges in Platte and Colfax counties recently racked up additional offenses in Butler County after allegedly threatening to harm prosecutors and a judge.

Shawn M. Howell, 53, of Schuyler, recently pleaded guilty in Colfax County District Court to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He also faces charges of intimidation, disturbing the peace, stalking, third-degree assault and making terroristic threats in pending Platte County Court case.

Howell, who is being held in the Butler County Jail, now faces three new charges of making terroristic threats associated with alleged comments made about Butler County Court Judge C. Jo Petersen (who also presides over Colfax and Platte counties), Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl and Platte County Deputy Attorney Elizabeth Lay.

Marine sentenced to 3 years for illegal firearms at Offutt

Last month, a Butler County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was approached by Butler County’s jail administrator in reference to a taped visitation between the defendant and his wife, according to court records.

Shawn Howell

Howell

At one point in the conversation laced with profanity and sexual references, the defendant notes how if he gets out of jail that he’s going to harm several people.

“They know that I am going to get out and kill everybody ... the judge, everybody, everybody’s getting it,” Howell reportedly said before making a motion as if he were cutting his neck.

Lincoln police nab alleged thief 7 minutes after car was stolen

Howell allegedly told his wife his focus was on three people: Elizabeth May (determined to be Lay), Petersen and Kracl.

Howell said he has already killed five people with his bare hands, threatened to send people after at least one of the women (Petersen, Kracl and Lay) to hurt them and adds that Butler, Colfax and Platte counties aren’t going to win against him, according to court records.

Suspect arrested in Omaha cold case homicide

pq

“They know that I am going to get out and kill everybody, that’s why, that’s what I told them, I told them I am going to kill every f****** one of them, the judge, everybody, everybody’s getting it."

Comments Shawn Howell allegedly made

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News