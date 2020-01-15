'Everybody's getting it': Butler County inmate allegedly threatens to kill 2 attorneys, judge

DAVID CITY — A man already facing felony charges in Platte and Colfax counties recently racked up additional offenses in Butler County after allegedly threatening to harm prosecutors and a judge.

Shawn M. Howell, 53, of Schuyler, recently pleaded guilty in Colfax County District Court to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He also faces charges of intimidation, disturbing the peace, stalking, third-degree assault and making terroristic threats in pending Platte County Court case.

Howell, who is being held in the Butler County Jail, now faces three new charges of making terroristic threats associated with alleged comments made about Butler County Court Judge C. Jo Petersen (who also presides over Colfax and Platte counties), Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl and Platte County Deputy Attorney Elizabeth Lay.

Last month, a Butler County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was approached by Butler County’s jail administrator in reference to a taped visitation between the defendant and his wife, according to court records.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At one point in the conversation laced with profanity and sexual references, the defendant notes how if he gets out of jail that he’s going to harm several people.