eSports team adding to opportunities for David City students

DAVID CITY -- It doesn’t involve throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball or putting a basketball through a hoop.

Actually, eSports are different than all other traditional sports. But those participating in David City High School's inaugural eSports season say that their digital playing field is just as competitive as those in other varsity sports.

“Once it gets bigger and bigger and more and more schools get involved, it will be just like anything else,” said Adam Ebbeka, the Scouts’ eSports coach. “Right now it’s still a little overlooked in the big picture, but next year there could be twice as many schools doing it. There has been a lot of interest from people contacting the NSeSA board.”

That is the Nebraska Schools eSports Association. The organization was created three years ago to allow nontraditional athletes to compete with their peers and against outside competition. This is David City’s first year participating in eSports, with 29 freshmen through seniors competing.

For those unfamiliar, eSports consists of organized, multi-player video game competitions between individuals or teams. This year, 13 teams from schools small and large have battled it out since the fall semester began.