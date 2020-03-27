Endangered missing advisory issued for teen with serious medical condition that could be life-threatening

The State Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 16-year-old boy who suffers from a condition that could be life-threatening, according to a news release.
The Boys Town Police Department is attempting to locate Patrick L. Haney Jr., who is black, about 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a yellow sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.
Haney was last seen Thursday night at 11 p.m. in Boys Town.
If you have any information, please call 911 or contact the Boys Town Police Department at 800-835-1468 immediately.
