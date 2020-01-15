Endangered missing advisory issued for man with Alzheimer's

Nebraska law enforcement has issued an endangered missing advisory for a 78-year-old Beaver City man with Alzheimer's.
Larry Hardenbrook is a white male, about 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes and wearing a dark-colored sweater, jeans and brown dress shoes.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
He was last seen in Beaver City on foot with no coat; he does wear a bracelet with his name on it.
If you have any information, please call 911 or contact the Furnas County Sheriff's Department at 308-268-2245 immediately.
Latest Nebraska missing persons cases
Sequoia R Gibson
Katie Faylynn Wehmeyer
Deng Ajelet Ring
Emily Briles
Breanda Shalon Evans
Destinee Ann Connerley
Brandi L Hines
Robert Alejandro Christensen
Reath Guek
Jazmin Perez
Selena Baker
Tha Dah
Asia Viniase Reynolds
Sara Grace Smith
Derrick T Conley
Austin Aleksander Coate
Robert A Christensen
Kevin M Abbott
Yareli Peralta-ortiz
Isahi A Devora
Donyal R Jr Taliaferro
Cecelia Lampkin
Cailey N Lopez
Grace Rae Digilio
Tachae Marie Ross
Delzihn Dumarce
Rodger Ervie III Hayes
Justin Tenelle Rainer
Jesus Lopez-cano
Stephanie Kay Moore
Aileen Mejia-cabrera
Walter Martin
Estevon J Nieto-phillips
James Dale Bailey
Matthew Milos
Shelly Marchelle Kline
Anthony Edward Jividen
Fayelynne Hardesty
Grace M Echevarria Carmona
Alondra Leigh Oregon
Jordan Kenta Phillips
Lonnieasia Stubblefield
Devon Terrell Lamont Shaw
Sonya Marie Bordeaux
Niesha Necole Thomas
Mercedes Alyese Kruger
Imaniji Divine Robinson
Scott Wesley Albers
Teegan Kennedy
Kiona M Zomers
Seth P Chambers
Mbalu Maria Lissa
Miguel G0nzalez-hernandez
Maureen Geralyn Ernesti
Laurel Kathryn Glynn
Kyliah Laze Lucas
Tyrel J Means
Jaywon Cooper
Mario A Chavez
Avyn D Crawford
Traniyah Grimes-richard
Jessica Kaluza
Shelton W Fils
Crystal Valles
Kenny Z Hodges
Sequoia Gibson
Jasmine Nicole Lane-jacobs
Alicia Granneman
Christian J Randels
Tiana Rose
Carlysia L Penn
Kylie E Wadsworth-meehan
Cameren C Coleman
Najma Siddig Daldoum
Ricki Shelbylynn Becker
Jeremy Calvin Piner
Tokeia Bryant
Tyler Nabity
Brett Mathews
Keland A Strong
Justine Sue Miller
Carli May Tatro
Jaywon D Cooper
Christopher A Loupin
Jamar Adams
Rainin Jacobs
Joseph Hilding
Cassidy F Everett
Naglaa Abdelhamid Ibra Mohamed
Eugene Loe Roth
Jacob Talamantes
Cardaisha Rejnae Daniels
Nya Cassandra Sherman
Robert E Roh
Gabirel K Duarte
Maegan Isabel Roehrs
Ariana M Katskee
Dontayzhia Swift
Ebunoluwa Pauline Awodele
Ranijah Yvonne Crawford
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!