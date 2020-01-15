Endangered missing advisory issued for man with Alzheimer's

Nebraska law enforcement has issued an endangered missing advisory for a 78-year-old Beaver City man with Alzheimer's.

Larry Hardenbrook is a white male, about 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes and wearing a dark-colored sweater, jeans and brown dress shoes.

He was last seen in Beaver City on foot with no coat; he does wear a bracelet with his name on it.

If you have any information, please call 911 or contact the Furnas County Sheriff's Department at 308-268-2245 immediately.

