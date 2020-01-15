You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Endangered missing advisory issued for man with Alzheimer's
View Comments
topical

Endangered missing advisory issued for man with Alzheimer's

Nebraska law enforcement has issued an endangered missing advisory for a 78-year-old Beaver City man with Alzheimer's.

Larry Hardenbrook is a white male, about 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes and wearing a dark-colored sweater, jeans and brown dress shoes.

Larry Hardenbrook

Larry Hardenbrook

He was last seen in Beaver City on foot with no coat; he does wear a bracelet with his name on it.

If you have any information, please call 911 or contact the Furnas County Sheriff's Department at 308-268-2245 immediately.

Latest Nebraska missing persons cases

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News