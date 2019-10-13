The Knox County Sheriff's office has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory to locate a missing Creighton man.
Leroy Doerr, 53, is thought to be in danger as he is reported to have memory loss and a history of medical conditions.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Doerr was last known to be at his residence east of Creighton on Friday. He is a 6-foot-5, 165-pound white man with green eyes and blonde hair.
The Knox County Sheriff's office asks anybody with information about Doerr's whereabouts call 911 or the sheriff's office at 402-288-4261.