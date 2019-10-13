{{featured_button_text}}

The Knox County Sheriff's office has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory to locate a missing Creighton man.

Leroy Doerr, 53, is thought to be in danger as he is reported to have memory loss and a history of medical conditions. 

Doerr was last known to be at his residence east of Creighton on Friday. He is a 6-foot-5, 165-pound white man with green eyes and blonde hair.

The Knox County Sheriff's office asks anybody with information about Doerr's whereabouts call 911 or the sheriff's office at 402-288-4261.

