Endangered missing advisory issued for 92-year-old man with Alzheimer's
  • Updated
Dzingle

Dzingle

 Courtesy photo

Nebraska law enforcement has issued an endangered missing advisory for a 92-year-old man with Alzheimer's.

Fred Dzingle is a white man, about 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen Thursday near the intersection of Nebraska 22 and Nebraska 70 in Howard County asking for directions. He was wearing blue overalls, a tan jacket and red stocking hat, driving a maroon 2007 Ford Taurus.

If you have any information, please call 911 or contact the Howard County Sheriff's Office at 308-754-5458.

More than 9 years after Peru State student’s disappearance, murder trial begins

Latest missing persons cases

