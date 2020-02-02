Endangered missing advisory issued for 68-year-old Auburn woman

Jennifer K. Baker is white, about 5-foot-2, 120 pounds, with short brown hair, blue eyes and a scar on her neck. Baker suffers from a heart condition, dementia, is diabetic and needs medication.

She was last seen at her home in Auburn at about 8 a.m. Saturday wearing a white jacket and blue jeans. She was on her way to a relative's home about five miles west of Auburn but did not arrive.