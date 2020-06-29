You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Emerald ash borer found outside eastern Nebraska for first time
View Comments
editor's pick

Emerald ash borer found outside eastern Nebraska for first time

{{featured_button_text}}
Ash borer

An emerald ash borer works its way through the wood of an ash tree.

 ERIC R. DAY

Emerald ash borers, invasive beetles that attack and kill ash trees, were found in Kearney, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Monday.

This is the first detection of the small, metallic-green insect outside eastern Nebraska, a department spokeswoman said in a news release.

The wood-boring insect was first found in Omaha in 2016.

Bug wars: Feds introduce Asian wasps to battle emerald ash borer outbreak in Lincoln area

Emerald ash borer larvae tunnel under the bark of ash trees, disrupting the flow of water and nutrients, which ultimately causes the tree to die. Signs of an infestation include tree thinning and dying branches.

Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Otoe, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington counties have remained under a quarantine since 2016 that regulates the movement of certain wood, ash timber products and green waste material.

“As more people recognize the signs and symptoms of EAB in ash trees and as EAB continues to move, we can expect to find additional infestations in Nebraska,” NDA Director Steve Wellman said in the release.

People can report emerald ash borer infestations to the NDA at (402) 471-2351, the Nebraska Forest Service at (402) 472-2944 or their local USDA office at (402) 434-2345.

Ash borer update: Some trees to get reprieve; replanting plans not taking root everywhere
Emerald ash borer found in Nebraska's Saunders County

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Mahoney State Park's new climbing wall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News