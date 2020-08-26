Editorial, 8/27: Nebraska's State Fair has the chance to win back our trust

Consider 2020 a do-over, the chance for the Nebraska State Fair to get a much-needed fresh start when it opens the doors this weekend to an abbreviated version of what we've come to expect over the years.
It's better than nothing, which is what residents from at least 25 states will be getting this year, thanks to COVID-19.
It's been a tough year for everyone -- everywhere. And here in the Cornhusker State, the coronavirus only begins to tell the tale of woe for the State Fair over the last calendar year.
It began last August when heavy downpours drastically hindered attendance and were the main reason the fair had its harshest bottom line since moving to Grand Island a decade ago.
But that was just the beginning. An audit revealed nearly $150,000 paid to the former finance chief, who resigned earlier this year amid allegations of financial improprieties and embezzlement.
So out of this financial quagmire, another fair is about to begin, this time under the direction of new Executive Director Bill Ogg, who spoke to the Journal Star editorial board last week.
He might be new to Nebraska, but is no stranger to how to organize a fair.
He has worked for more than 40 years with state fairs in Wyoming, Montana, Colorado and Kansas, as well as most recently as the general manager of a couple of fairs in Washington.
He knows this industry and is obviously connected. Listen to his talk about the riskiness of booking musical acts, and you immediately know he's traveled this road before. That said, he appears to be the right man to get the Nebraska State Fair headed back in the right direction.
It would have been easy during this global pandemic to just pack it up for a year, to let Ogg have a year to regroup and unveil something special in 2021. Instead, he felt it was important to roll out something that draws on Nebraska's agricultural roots, something he said this state prides itself on more than others.
The toned-down state fair will still feature large doses of 4-H and FFA competition. The 4-H events will take place the first weekend, with FFA the second. They are separated to ensure social distancing.
In addition, there will be a bevy of local entertainers -- not the big names that headline state fair marquees each year and oftentimes cause irreparable damage to a fair's budget -- playing each night. You might not know who they are today, but you might someday. Maybe.
Those talented artists are much like Ogg and the fair he now represents. They're looking for a chance to entertain a crowd and put on a good show.
Ogg's motives run deeper. This is an opportunity to put a shine on the tarnished badge of integrity.
This State Fair is the first step toward regaining Nebraska's trust.
