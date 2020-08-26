Editorial, 8/27: Nebraska's State Fair has the chance to win back our trust

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Consider 2020 a do-over, the chance for the Nebraska State Fair to get a much-needed fresh start when it opens the doors this weekend to an abbreviated version of what we've come to expect over the years.

It's better than nothing, which is what residents from at least 25 states will be getting this year, thanks to COVID-19.

It's been a tough year for everyone -- everywhere. And here in the Cornhusker State, the coronavirus only begins to tell the tale of woe for the State Fair over the last calendar year.

It began last August when heavy downpours drastically hindered attendance and were the main reason the fair had its harshest bottom line since moving to Grand Island a decade ago.

But that was just the beginning. An audit revealed nearly $150,000 paid to the former finance chief, who resigned earlier this year amid allegations of financial improprieties and embezzlement.

So out of this financial quagmire, another fair is about to begin, this time under the direction of new Executive Director Bill Ogg, who spoke to the Journal Star editorial board last week.

He might be new to Nebraska, but is no stranger to how to organize a fair.