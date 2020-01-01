Earthquake felt in northeast Nebraska

An earthquake about 18 miles from O'Neill Wednesday measured 2.9 in magnitude.
Seven people reported to the U.S. Geological Survey that they felt the quake that happened just after noon on Wednesday.
USGS recorded the quake depth at 5.47 miles.
Victoria Ayotte Brown
Online editor
Victoria Ayotte Brown is the Journal Star online editor.
