Earthquake felt in northeast Nebraska
Earthquake felt in northeast Nebraska

Quake
USGS

An earthquake about 18 miles from O'Neill Wednesday measured 2.9 in magnitude.

Seven people reported to the U.S. Geological Survey that they felt the quake that happened just after noon on Wednesday.

USGS recorded the quake depth at 5.47 miles.

