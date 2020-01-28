Early ghost town standing test of time at Southeast Nebraska state park

Few Nebraska ghost towns hide in plain sight more than St. Deroin.

Founded in 1854 as one of the earliest settlements in Nebraska Territory, it's located entirely within present-day Indian Cave State Park in Nemaha County.

St. Deroin was named after Joseph De Rouins, a prominent fur trader who was half-French Canadian and half-Oto, who owned the land the town would occupy. He later Anglicized his name to Deroin.

Deroin was born in 1819 near modern-day Bellevue and lived in the Oto settlements in that area near the Platte River. In the late 1830s or early 1840s, he was one of a couple hundred homeless children — many of whom were orphans of white fathers and Native mothers — granted land in Southeast Nebraska on what was known as the Nemaha Half-Breed Reservation.

From there, he set up a trading post near the mouth of the Nemaha River. With a post office incorporated in March 1854, the town challenged Brownville's claim to being the first platted in the state. (The "Saint" was presumably added shortly thereafter, to evoke feelings of larger cities St. Louis and St. Joseph, amid the grandeur of nearby settlements named St. George and St. Frederick.)

