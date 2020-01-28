You are the owner of this article.
Early ghost town standing test of time at Southeast Nebraska state park
Early ghost town standing test of time at Southeast Nebraska state park

Trappers Cabin

Trappers Cabin at Indian Cave State Park is a re-creation that helps to tell the story of St. Deroin, a ghost town located entirely on park grounds.

 Nebraskaland Magazine, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

Few Nebraska ghost towns hide in plain sight more than St. Deroin.

Founded in 1854 as one of the earliest settlements in Nebraska Territory, it's located entirely within present-day Indian Cave State Park in Nemaha County.

St. Deroin was named after Joseph De Rouins, a prominent fur trader who was half-French Canadian and half-Oto, who owned the land the town would occupy. He later Anglicized his name to Deroin.

Deroin was born in 1819 near modern-day Bellevue and lived in the Oto settlements in that area near the Platte River. In the late 1830s or early 1840s, he was one of a couple hundred homeless children — many of whom were orphans of white fathers and Native mothers — granted land in Southeast Nebraska on what was known as the Nemaha Half-Breed Reservation.

From there, he set up a trading post near the mouth of the Nemaha River. With a post office incorporated in March 1854, the town challenged Brownville's claim to being the first platted in the state. (The "Saint" was presumably added shortly thereafter, to evoke feelings of larger cities St. Louis and St. Joseph, amid the grandeur of nearby settlements named St. George and St. Frederick.)

Deroin was a colorful and controversial character whom historians say had four wives. He was later shot and killed while attempting to collect a $6 debt in 1859 — legend has it he was buried atop his horse — though his killer was acquitted.

Peaking in population in the 1870s at roughly 300 people, the town's demise from that high point was slow. The Burlington Railroad bypassed St. Deroin in 1903, instead choosing a route through Shubert. Floods in the early 1900s eroded the Missouri River steamboat landing, eventually forcing all traffic to Brownville by 1915. Though some buildings were moved out of the floodplain, they were abandoned shortly thereafter.

St. Deroin

This undated photo shows the Missouri River ferry moored at St. Deroin.

The school, which remained in operation until 1944 and was restored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in 1978 is joined by the reportedly haunted St. Deroin Cemetery and recreated general store — as the only visible reminders of the early town that once occupied part of the popular state park.

