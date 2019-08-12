The village of Eagle in Cass County has issued a boil water order.
Residents are asked to boil all drinking water taken from the public water system. This includes water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or any other activity involving consumption of water.
Water should be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute to ensure that it is safe.
City officials said the order will remain in effect until further notice.
The city also announced on its website that the west side of Eagle is without water due to a break in the water main and they are seeking to restore service.
Questions? Call the village of Eagle, 402-781-2748.