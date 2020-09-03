Drought tightens its grip on Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drought expanded its reach in Nebraska last week as many areas of the state finished off their driest Augusts in years.

According to the updated U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday morning by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, nearly 50% of the state is now in some level of drought, and more than 80% is abnormally dry. The amount of severe drought has now grown to cover nearly 20% of the state, and for the first time in more than six years, there is extreme drought in the state, in parts of three counties along the Missouri River in east-central Nebraska.

"Droughts of this magnitude will likely take months to recover from," the National Weather Service said in a tweet, noting that it would take several inches of rain to mitigate the drought conditions.

After several wetter-than-normal years, many areas of Nebraska have now seen precipitation totals significantly below average, especially this summer.

According to the weather service, Omaha had its driest August in more than 100 years, with just 0.46 inches of rain. It also had its fourth-driest summer ever, with rainfall totals that were more than 4.5 inches below normal. All of Douglas County is in a severe drought, and the northeastern corner of the county is in extreme drought.