Drought tightens grip on Nebraska as hot, dry spell looms

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a one-week reprieve, drought conditions strengthened their hold on Nebraska last week.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday morning by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the state now has its highest percentage of drought conditions this year.

About 57% of the state is in some level of drought, and 29% is in severe drought or worse. Also, the portion of the state in extreme drought rose to more than 6%. Nebraska has not seen those levels of drought since June 2014.

Some timely rains after Labor Day had caused drought conditions to recede somewhat last week, but most areas of the state have seen little or any precipitation over the past week.

The Panhandle is the hardest-hit area, with more than half a dozen counties touched by extreme drought, including nearly all of Morrill County and most of Sioux County. Most of Cuming County in northeast Nebraska also is in extreme drought.

According to the National Weather Service, Sidney's June-August rain total this year was more than 6 inches below average, while Alliance, Chadron and Scottsbluff all were more than 4 inches below average.

August rain totals for the state as a whole were the lowest ever recorded.