Drought expands across Nebraska, including in Lancaster County

Drought conditions continue to worsen across Nebraska, with severe drought now covering nearly half the state.

According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, nearly 47% of the state is now in severe drought or worse, up from about 38% a week ago. That includes a small portion of central Nebraska that's in extreme drought, including nearly all of Greeley County.

Severe drought has crept into places that just a couple of months ago were considered to have normal moisture conditions, including an area of southeastern Nebraska that includes the southern part of Lancaster County and all of Gage, Jefferson, Johnson and Pawnee counties.

The good news is that area could see some significant precipitation Thursday night into Friday.

The National Weather Service estimates Lincoln could see a quarter to half an inch of precipitation, while areas farther south, including Beatrice, could see half an inch to an inch.

Some of that moisture could fall as snow, especially after midnight. While Lincoln is only expected to see a trace of snow, some areas near the Kansas border could get up to an inch.

The weather service said just a degree or two moderation in temperature could mean the difference between no snow and a couple of inches.

Lincoln so far has received 0.64 inches of precipitation in March, which is slightly below normal. But it's more precipitation than the city got in December, January and February combined.

Lincoln will dry out and be warm this weekend, with highs in the 60s Saturday, 70s Sunday and 60s Monday, before a front brings cooler temperatures and more rain chances Monday night into Wednesday.

