Drought conditions worsen slightly in Nebraska

Severe storms that hit Nebraska on Sunday night offered a little relief to certain parts of the state, but they weren't enough to stop the relentless march of drought.

According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday morning by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's National Drought Mitigation Center, the entire state is now considered abnormally dry. There were only minor increases in moderate and severe drought, but extreme drought grew from 9.4% of the state to 11.3%.

The good news is that rain that fell Sunday night in northeast Nebraska helped reduce drought conditions there. Cuming County, which has been experiencing extreme drought conditions for several weeks, has now dropped back into the severe drought category.

The Panhandle, however, saw extreme drought tighten its grip. Of the 11 Panhandle counties, 10 of them have areas of extreme drought. That includes all of Box Butte County and most of Dawes, Morrill and Sioux counties.

Lancaster County has mostly avoided any drought conditions, but the entire county is now considered abnormally dry. Lincoln, which got 0.20 inches Sunday night, has seen just over 3 inches of rain since the beginning of August, which is more than 4 inches below average.

