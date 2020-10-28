Drive-thru testing pod being deployed in north Omaha

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that it is deploying a drive-thru rapid-testing pod in north Omaha.

The pod, called a Rapid On Demand-Portable Medical Platform, will open Saturday at Metropolitan Community College's Fort Omaha Campus, 5300 N. 30th St.

It will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and have the ability to test about 320 people daily.

The pod is one of 10 the state has purchased from Pacific Engineering Inc. in Lincoln to use as additional Test Nebraska sites. The first pod, a walk-up model, was installed on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus Oct. 15.

Officials said they plan to announce additional locations for the other eight pods — four walk-up and four drive-thru ones — at a later date.

“We see this partnership with PEI as a way DHHS can continue to innovate and help keep Nebraskans safe," said Dannette R. Smith, chief executive officer for the Department of Health and Human Services. “We knew that with winter approaching, tents would not be a practical way to safely administer tests."