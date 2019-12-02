Dozens travel to Beatrice for funeral of Korean War veteran who had no immediate family

BEATRICE -- When Richard Giddings died last month, he left behind no living relatives.

But that’s not to say the Korean War veteran had no family.

Around 50 people attended a brief graveside service for the Firth resident at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice on Monday.

Many in attendance had never met Giddings and had no ties to the 86-year-old.

But the service men and women who traveled hundreds of miles for the funeral consider themselves family.

“Of course there’s family here,” said Nick Werman, who traveled from Seward for the service. “Every one of us is family. That’s what it’s all about.”

Like many in attendance, Werman, who was an Army combat engineer from 1999-2003, learned about the service after the Gage County Veterans Service Office reached out to area media and posted on Facebook, asking people to attend the service since Giddlings had no recorded family.