Douglas County attorney supports grand jury in shooting death of James Scurlock

OMAHA — Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday that he welcomes and supports the calling of a grand jury to review the death of James Scurlock, the 22-year-old black man fatally shot by a white bar owner Saturday night in downtown Omaha.

Kleine said he personally will file a petition with the presiding judge for a grand jury and a special prosecutor.

He noted, however, that because of COVID-19, it may be awhile before the grand jury can meet.

Monday, after reviewing a handful of grainy and graphic videos and transcripts of witness interviews, Kleine announced that he had concluded that the bar owner, Jake Gardner, acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Scurlock.

Afterward, community members criticized the decision and called for Kleine to yield to a grand jury to review the case.

Tuesday, both Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert suggested a grand jury as a possibility after people reportedly started exploring how to petition for a grand jury. Under Nebraska law, citizens would need to gather signatures equivalent to 10% of the total votes cast for governor in the last election. That would amount to roughly 20,000 signatures.