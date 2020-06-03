Douglas County attorney supports grand jury in shooting death of James Scurlock

OMAHA — Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday that he welcomes and supports the calling of a grand jury to review the death of James Scurlock, the 22-year-old black man fatally shot by a white bar owner Saturday night in downtown Omaha.
Kleine said he personally will file a petition with the presiding judge for a grand jury and a special prosecutor.
He noted, however, that because of COVID-19, it may be awhile before the grand jury can meet.
Monday, after reviewing a handful of grainy and graphic videos and transcripts of witness interviews, Kleine announced that he had concluded that the bar owner, Jake Gardner, acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Scurlock.
Afterward, community members criticized the decision and called for Kleine to yield to a grand jury to review the case.
Tuesday, both Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert suggested a grand jury as a possibility after people reportedly started exploring how to petition for a grand jury. Under Nebraska law, citizens would need to gather signatures equivalent to 10% of the total votes cast for governor in the last election. That would amount to roughly 20,000 signatures.
Videos of the Saturday night incident show that Gardner, who was in front of his two bars near 12th and Harney streets, was backing up, had lifted his shirt to show a gun and pulled the gun to his side. He then was tackled to his back in a puddle in front of his bar. He fired two warning shots — getting the first two people who tackled him to flee.
Four seconds later, as he rose to a knee, Scurlock jumped on Gardner’s back, and the two went down. Scurlock placed Gardner in what authorities have alternately called a chokehold or a headlock. After a 20-second struggle, Gardner fired over his shoulder, killing Scurlock.
An attorney for 40 years and a prosecutor for 30, Kleine said it’s his job to make charging decisions. But he said Tuesday that he would not have any concern about a second group of eyes looking at the evidence.
With a grand jury, 16 jurors and three alternates would meet in secret and hear evidence of whether charges should be filed.
Kleine said he wanted the public to have confidence in the justice system. He also pointed out that he routinely goes through a similar process in police-involved deaths: He reviews the evidence and makes an initial decision on charges, and then a grand jury hears the evidence.
WATCH NOW: Marches, speeches highlight Tuesday night protests
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
WATCH NOW: Monday night protests in Lincoln run smoothly
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Target Boarded Up, 6.1
Watch Now: Gaylor Baird press conference
Watch Now: Sunday night protests in Lincoln
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Watch Now: LJS reporter detained; some protesters arrested after Lincoln curfew
Watch Now: Rally outside State Capitol protests George Floyd's death
BLM peaceful protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday
Sunday protest
WATCH NOW: Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird provides updates on protests in Lincoln
Watch: Volunteers help businesses clean up Lincoln Mall
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Watch Now: Morning-after view of damage from Saturday night’s violence in Lincoln
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Watch Now: Protests erupt into violence in Lincoln Saturday night
Watch Now: Saturday night protests in downtown Lincoln Part 2
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Protest
Saturday protest
Water
Mortar firework
Shattered glass
Helping tear gas victim
Throwing brick
Breaking window
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
WATCH: Protesters return to Lincoln streets on Saturday
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
WATCH NOW: Lincoln police chief provides update on overnight protests
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
County-City Building
County-City Building protest
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!