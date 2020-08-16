Don Walton: Legislature seals bargain; media sees Sasse 2024 presidential bid

It was a long and winding road to additional property tax relief.
And it picked up a couple of legislative passengers along the way.
A new business development tax incentives program and a state commitment to the University of Nebraska Medical Center's proposed new super-project caught a ride to the finish line.
Probably more of a Grand Bargain rather than a Grand Compromise, since everybody got essentially what they wanted.
That package deal was a reminder of the way the Legislature used to tackle big issues, be strategic and be bold: The rural senators want this; what do the urban senators want? Let's talk.
And then the heavy hitters, the deal-makers get in a room and hammer it out. That used to happen a long time ago in the old Cornhusker Hotel at night; this one happened behind a closed door at the Capitol with only senators in the room.
And all but one of those deal-makers will be back next year.
That was a big bill — 155 pages. I'm not sure it had any more readership among the lawmakers than the Affordable Care Act did in the Congress. And I certainly doubt that anyone in the press corps read all of it.
Sometimes, actually quite often, legislating is about trust.
And now that this biggie has been accomplished, there may be more bargains to be made.
Rural senators might want to keep in mind the fact that they will never have as much strength as they do in 2021 ever again. Redistricting is going to cost them a seat or two.
* * *
"Ben Sasse makes his 2024 move," Chris Cillizza at CNN writes online.
"What Sasse is trying to do is carve out a space for a constitutional conservative in the post-Trump GOP," he wrote last week.
"He's not going to run for president in 2024 either as a total Trump acolyte or a full-on Trump hater (and I do think he will run)," Cillizza wrote. "Sasse is trying to forge a third way."
Sasse "might run for president in 2024," Paul Waldman agrees in an opinion column in The Washington Post.
"Sasse is a canny politician, one preparing himself for an uncertain future."
All of that came in the wake of a lively Twitter exchange between Sasse and President Trump after Sasse criticized the president's attempt to govern by executive order with a reminder that "America doesn't have kings."
More speculation no doubt is on the way.
Sasse gets re-elected to a second six-year Senate term this November and then the 2024 presidential election would arrive conveniently in the midst of that second term without an incumbent Republican president seeking re-election, no matter the outcome of this year's presidential contest.
So the opening is there, either at the end of Joe Biden's first term or the end of Trump's presidency.
There were more than a dozen Republican presidential candidates in 2016, including a number of senators, so there's certainly plenty of room for Sasse if he wants to give it a try.
And Sasse wouldn't be the first modern-day Nebraska senator to take a crack at it.
Bob Kerrey sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 1992, but ran into a governor from a small state who had already paved a path forward with extensive preparation, fund-raising, organization and gathering of early commitments. And Bill Clinton ultimately prevailed.
Chuck Hagel eyed a presidential bid in 2008, visited a number of state caucuses at the 2004 Republican national convention, even took a preliminary scouting trip to New Hampshire, where he was encouraged to jump in, but ultimately decided not to enter the Republican race.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Much-coveted attention in The New Yorker magazine this week for UNL students and their work in a climate change depth reporting project. Bill McKibben's climate change newsletter publishes work by UNL students Aila Ganic and Kayla Vondracek.
* Justin Wayne is the emerging voice in the Legislature.
* In his latest column, Gov. Pete Ricketts took a shot at the general election initiative that would authorize casino gambling at Nebraska race tracks, arguing that "gambling can ruin families, hurt communities and pile on new costs to the state."
* "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." But Postmaster General Louis DeJoy appears determined to do so.
