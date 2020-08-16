Don Walton: Legislature seals bargain; media sees Sasse 2024 presidential bid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was a long and winding road to additional property tax relief.

And it picked up a couple of legislative passengers along the way.

A new business development tax incentives program and a state commitment to the University of Nebraska Medical Center's proposed new super-project caught a ride to the finish line.

Probably more of a Grand Bargain rather than a Grand Compromise, since everybody got essentially what they wanted.

That package deal was a reminder of the way the Legislature used to tackle big issues, be strategic and be bold: The rural senators want this; what do the urban senators want? Let's talk.

And then the heavy hitters, the deal-makers get in a room and hammer it out. That used to happen a long time ago in the old Cornhusker Hotel at night; this one happened behind a closed door at the Capitol with only senators in the room.

And all but one of those deal-makers will be back next year.

That was a big bill — 155 pages. I'm not sure it had any more readership among the lawmakers than the Affordable Care Act did in the Congress. And I certainly doubt that anyone in the press corps read all of it.