Don Walton: Impeachment, Don Bacon and pain in rural Nebraska

This impeachment saga tells us a lot.

The House will impeach the president in a few days; the Senate will acquit him of all charges following that. No mystery; no question; done deal.

There will be lots of talking — and campaigning — and very little listening; the result is pre-ordained and we already know that it will be a sharp partisan divide.

But the Founders did not intend for Congress to be controlled and divided by political parties and driven by partisanship.

And now listen to Mitch McConnell: "Everything I do during this, I'm coordinating with the White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president's position and our position as to how to handle this to the extent that we can."

So much for separation of powers.

And the Senate's constitutional standing, duty, independence and assigned role.

So much for separate and co-equal branches of government.

The Founders would not recognize this as the government they created.

