Don Walton: Impeachment, Don Bacon and pain in rural Nebraska

This impeachment saga tells us a lot.
The House will impeach the president in a few days; the Senate will acquit him of all charges following that. No mystery; no question; done deal.
There will be lots of talking — and campaigning — and very little listening; the result is pre-ordained and we already know that it will be a sharp partisan divide.
But the Founders did not intend for Congress to be controlled and divided by political parties and driven by partisanship.
And now listen to Mitch McConnell: "Everything I do during this, I'm coordinating with the White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president's position and our position as to how to handle this to the extent that we can."
So much for separation of powers.
And the Senate's constitutional standing, duty, independence and assigned role.
So much for separate and co-equal branches of government.
The Founders would not recognize this as the government they created.
* * *
Rep. Don Bacon was open and candid last week while discussing the risk of voting against impeachment of President Donald Trump in a closely-divided battleground congressional district.
It would be a risky vote for the Republican congressman either way.
Bacon won the seat in 2016 when he ousted Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford by 3,464 votes. In 2018, Bacon was re-elected by a margin of 4,945 votes.
Flash back to 2011 when the Nebraska Legislature redistricted the state following the 2010 census. The most significant change in the composition of House districts was a carefully constructed reshuffling of metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District.
Eyebrows shot up when Offutt Air Force Base, which has been and still is closely tied to Omaha, was abruptly shifted into the 1st District and suddenly Offutt's congressman was Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln.
That redistricting plan was designed to strengthen Republican candidates in the closely-divided 2nd District, largely by carefully tailoring the addition and subtraction of specific Sarpy County precincts.
It also was constructed to protect a presidential electoral vote for the Republican nominee.
Informal calculations at the time suggested that the immediate Republican advantage from that shift might amount to around 3,000 votes, more or less.
Demographics are in constant flux as people come and go and population in the district changes, so that early estimate would no longer apply today.
But that redistricting decision no doubt has assisted Republican candidates, as intended.
The 2nd District will be back atop the agenda on the redistricting table in 2021 when state senators gather in a committee room at the Capitol.
And they'll have plenty of advice and assistance coming from outside that room once again.
* * *
The Nebraska Farm Bureau raised and dispensed more than $3.4 million in recent flood disaster assistance through its disaster relief fund.
The gifts came from more than 6,000 donors, from all 50 states, from Washington D.C., and active duty military personnel located in nine different countries, Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson says.
"This amazing generosity has allowed us to make nearly a thousand financial distributions that have served tens of thousands of Nebraska's farmers, ranchers and rural communities," Nelson said.
* * *
Finishing up:
* It's clear from watching a couple hours of the House Judiciary Committee's impeachment proceedings that some members of the House confuse shouting with speaking.
* Rural Republican counties in Nebraska have experienced the biggest income losses in the country during the past three years, according to a weekend story from Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. It's a deadly brew of commodity prices, tariffs and trade, weather and floods.
* The Huskers are 5-0-1 against LSU in football. The good old days.
* Yankees go full-Death Star and snag Gerrit Cole. The good new days.
