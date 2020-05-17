Don Walton: Handful of legislative contests are fluid

And Nebraska voters might have the opportunity to make some big decisions on special issues if supporters of proposed ballot initiatives, presumably wearing face masks, can acquire sufficient signatures to gain access to the ballot at a time when social distancing and crowd size limits are in effect.

That could be a more difficult challenge now.

Property tax relief proponents already have abandoned their effort, but legalization of casino gambling at race tracks, redistricting reform and legalization of marijuana are still in play.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Bob Krist's endorsement of Rep. Don Bacon is a reminder that party shouldn't matter. Vote for the man or the woman who's the candidate, not for the R or the D.

* Bacon v. Kara Eastman has got to be November's premier race in Nebraska, with Trump v. Joe Biden for Nebraska's 2nd District presidential electoral vote an accompanying feature.

* Meanwhile, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry v. Kate Bolz looks increasingly intriguing, although a Republican incumbent with $2 million in the bank in a district that hasn't elected a Democrat in more than 50 years obviously begins the contest heavily advantaged.