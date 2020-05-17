Don Walton: Handful of legislative contests are fluid

It was a good primary election for legislative incumbents.
Only Andrew LaGrone trailed, but he was just 630 votes behind Jen Day.
LaGrone is an appointee of Gov. Pete Ricketts, and he can expect to receive considerable gubernatorial and Republican Party campaign support heading into November, so call that race against Day, a Democrat, a tossup.
Carol Blood, Lynne Walz and Dan Quick, all still potential Republican Party targets, looked strong this month.
And Tom Brewer and Julie Slama dominated in the first round of their particularly interesting races.
Slama is a Ricketts appointee, the youngest member of the Legislature and on the ballot for the first time.
Brewer is the Legislature's first and only Native state senator, and the challenge to his re-election touches on issues like wind energy in the Sandhills and the drama at Whiteclay.
In Lincoln, incumbent Sens. Anna Wishart, Mike Hilgers and Suzanne Geist ran strong.
And Omaha voters may be sending another Cavanaugh on the way to Lincoln.
John Cavanaugh, brother of Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, ran out front in District 9.
Their father, John Cavanaugh, served in the Legislature from 1973 to 1977, and then in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1977 to 1981 before he decided to leave Washington and return home.
Primary election results pointed toward the early possibility of a net Republican gain of one seat in the nonpartisan Legislature, and perhaps two if LaGrone recovers. But all that is tenuous.
Jacob Campbell, a Republican, ran out front in Lincoln's District 29, now represented by Sen. Kate Bolz, and former Sen. Rich Pahls, a Republican, led the pack in Omaha's District 31, now represented by Sen. Rick Kolowski.
Both of those districts — currently represented by senators who are Democrats — remain highly competitive based on primary results.
And there's still a potential Republican pickup in District 45, now represented by Sen. Sue Crawford, a Democrat. Susan Hester, a Democrat, held a slight edge over Rita Sanders, a Republican, in the primary results.
Last Tuesday essentially was a mail-in primary that turned into a great success story in terms of voter participation.
November certainly has the potential to be another biggie, although who knows where we will be at a point six months deeper into this pandemic, hopefully within reach of a vaccine rather than entering "the darkest winter in modern history" as whistleblower Rick Bright has warned.
The ramifications of that election will be huge with President Donald Trump on the ballot seeking another four years in office; his re-election bid will galvanize voters on both sides. Or, at least, it certainly should.
And Nebraska voters might have the opportunity to make some big decisions on special issues if supporters of proposed ballot initiatives, presumably wearing face masks, can acquire sufficient signatures to gain access to the ballot at a time when social distancing and crowd size limits are in effect.
That could be a more difficult challenge now.
Property tax relief proponents already have abandoned their effort, but legalization of casino gambling at race tracks, redistricting reform and legalization of marijuana are still in play.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Bob Krist's endorsement of Rep. Don Bacon is a reminder that party shouldn't matter. Vote for the man or the woman who's the candidate, not for the R or the D.
* Bacon v. Kara Eastman has got to be November's premier race in Nebraska, with Trump v. Joe Biden for Nebraska's 2nd District presidential electoral vote an accompanying feature.
* Meanwhile, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry v. Kate Bolz looks increasingly intriguing, although a Republican incumbent with $2 million in the bank in a district that hasn't elected a Democrat in more than 50 years obviously begins the contest heavily advantaged.
* Out of sight now over the hill is a wide-open 2022 gubernatorial race that is likely to begin shortly after this year's votes are counted — and maybe even before 2021 begins. A reminder of the 1998 election, when Lincoln Mayor Mike Johanns was elected governor following a campaign of more than two years that found him standing at the gate shaking hands with county fair-goers in western Nebraska in the summer of 1996.
* The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has announced that it will begin to accept applications for benefits under Nebraska's new Medicaid expansion plan on Aug. 1 with benefits beginning on Oct. 1.
* Matt Innis won eight western Nebraska counties in his Republican primary challenge to Sen. Ben Sasse.
* Endangered species in Washington: Whistleblowers and inspector generals, who are there to look out for our interests.
