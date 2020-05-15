Dodge County Sheriff's Office investigating after body found near Fremont

×
The Dodge County Sheriff's office is investigating after a woman was found dead near the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area on Thursday.
The woman, identified as 61-year-old Michelle Sell, was found in a rural area along West Military Avenue west of Fremont. Sell was reported missing on May 2 from her home in Fremont. She was found by a volunteer search and rescue team using a drone.
Authorities are also trying to determine the manner of death.
The Douglas County Crime Lab was called in to help with the investigation. An autopsy will be conducted Friday in Douglas County.
