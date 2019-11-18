FREMONT -- A few weeks after talking to Dodge County Assessor Debbie Churchill about wage concerns, former employee Coralea Kotrous said office workers were presented with two documents.
One was an employee agreement, stating that employees would support the appraiser's office both inside and outside the workplace, not use cellphones at work and not discuss wages. The other was a resignation letter.
Kotrous refused to sign either.
“So then the next day, she called me in and she said nothing about the forms, she just needed me out of there and fired me,” she said. “It’s just a sad deal.”
Employees of the Dodge County Assessor’s Office had to sign either letter or face termination, as first reported by Omaha television station KMTV.
KMTV’s report also included accusations of nepotism involving Churchill, who hired both her daughter and son-in-law. Kotrous’ wage concerns were that the assessor's family members were being overpaid, given their lack of experience.
Kotrous said the atmosphere of the office “totally, 100% changed” after Churchill hired her daughter. After two of the office's top appraisers left their jobs in succession, Churchill hired her son-in-law to replace them.
The son-in-law is not married to Churchill's other family member working in the office.
Kotrous said, in the past, she had been able to talk with Churchill about issues in the office. But when meeting with Churchill about wage issues, Kotrous said Churchill became “violently mad” and refused to talk with her.
The documents came after Churchill said she heard someone saying the office was a “hostile work environment.”
The agreement also states that the employee understands that “drama” due to wage stipulations may affect future raises. It also places the employees on a one-month probationary period.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think the month has come and gone, maybe just yesterday or the day before, and I have to say the work environment is just 100% changed for the better,” Churchill said.
Churchill said she spoke with Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass after coming up with the employee agreement.
"I said, ‘I realize it’s not legally binding, but it just kind of gives everybody an idea of going forward what I expect and what type of attitude I expected here,’” she said.
Kotrous said she took issue with the fact that the agreement banned discussion of the offices’ issues and the use of cellphones, which were used by the employees on a daily basis to perform their jobs.
Kotrous was the only employee terminated for “insubordination” for not signing a document.
Bob Missel, chairman of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, said the board doesn’t have much say in the assessor’s actions and only controls the office budget.
“Outside of that, (Churchill) is the elected official of her office and is responsible for the duties of her office, which includes employment,” he said. “So it’s really out of the board’s jurisdiction.”
Glass said county offices have leeway in how they operate.
“The county board doesn’t say, ‘You have to run your office this way or that way,’” he said. “Debbie is an elected official like myself, and we’re answerable to the electorate, to the people, but as far as how I choose to run my office or how Debbie chooses to run her office, that’s largely up to her.”
Kotrous said she saw the employee agreement as nothing more than a way for Churchill to get rid of her.
"I’m sure she’s not upholding it," she said. “It was just a thing to try to get me out of there."