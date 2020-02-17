Dispute over dogs: Columbus family, city disagree over pet ordinance

COLUMBUS — Jayden Svitak's mood, attitude, focus and basic quality of life have improved dramatically since Jack, a trained service dog, became part of the Svitak family a year-and-a-half ago.
Jack, a blue heeler, was prescribed to Jayden by his doctor.
But Jack also became the fourth family dog when he entered the household in August 2018 — a number that violates Columbus city code.
As a result, the Columbus Police Department has informed the Svitaks that they face potential fines if the number of dogs in the home remains at four.
The Svitaks said they believe because of Jack's status as a service dog, he doesn't fit the parameters of the code. Or, if his existence does in fact exceed the limit, an exception must be applied because of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The family received a letter from the police department Friday dated Feb. 12 and signed by Chief Charles Sherer giving the Svitaks 10 days to comply with the city ordinance.
The letter states that on Feb. 24, the department will visit the home for inspection. If the family is determined to be noncompliant, a uniform citation will be issued, a court date set and the matter forwarded to the county attorney for prosecution.
"Me and my husband are stressed to the max because we’re not sure what to do next," said Katrina Svitak, Jayden's mother. "All we want to do is protect our son and give him what he needs. It feels like we’re fighting a losing battle, or at least, a never-ending one."
Jayden had always displayed some symptoms of antisocial behavior from birth, but it became most apparent in kindergarten and as he progressed into grade school. He was eventually diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and oppositional defiant disorder.
In the spring of 2018, Jayden's doctor prescribed a service dog to help manage and control his anxiety. With three chihuahuas already in the household and mindful of the city ordinance, the Svitaks contacted Animal Control and a Columbus police officer, who has since left the department.
She said the officer told her that, because they would be acquiring a service dog, so long as the dog was licensed and followed an immunization schedule, there would be no violation of city code.
So, the Svitaks bought Jack for $500 and had him trained. For Jayden, everything changed.
"During anxiety attacks, Jack puts pressure on (Jayden), which helps control the attacks. Jack lays on Jayden on the couch or the bed or the floor. He can sense when the attacks are coming. He knows before we do," Katrina Svitak said.
"His (Jayden's) behavior has drastically gotten better. His anxiety attacks have decreased greatly. His grades and life at school have drastically improved. He went from being a problem child at school to being one of the best kids in school."
In December, Svitak said a neighbor called in a complaint that the family was exceeding the dog limit.
Svitak said she plans to request an accommodation. She pointed out that once the family's 12-year-old chihuahua passes away, the city ordinance would no longer apply.
She also acknowledged her requirement to keep Jack licensed and up-to-date on shots and offered to provide a copy of the physician's service animal recommendation and proof of the impact Jack has had on Jayden's life.
Information provided by the ADA online disagrees with the city's opinion that Jack is, by definition, a dog. Louis House, a housing investigator with the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission, explained as much.
"If someone is saying that you have four animals and one of those animals is a service animal, they would be incorrect," House said. "There would only be three animals and one service dog, and that service dog is always considered an employee, because any time they have that service animal jacket on, or they are around their owner, they're working."
Were Jack an emotional support animal, he would not qualify, and thus not be a service dog. But because he is trained to sense and spot Jayden's anxiety attacks, and either prevent the attacks or lessen the impact, he qualifies as a service animal.
Because Jack is trained for exactly that, House said he cannot, and should not, be counted simply as a dog.
"Just by doing that job alone, again, it is a worker and not an animal," he said. "It doesn't have to be something that's a 24-hour service thing. It could just be the dog warns of something or perceives something coming on just by being able to sniff pheromones, different hormones, different things like that."
Meanwhile, Jayden has suffered through a yo-yo of emotions over the past month when the family moved Jack to a temporary home and then brought him back.
"Basically, we slid back a year in all of his progress," Katrina said. "It was horrible for him."