Dispute over dogs: Columbus family, city disagree over pet ordinance

COLUMBUS — Jayden Svitak's mood, attitude, focus and basic quality of life have improved dramatically since Jack, a trained service dog, became part of the Svitak family a year-and-a-half ago.

Jack, a blue heeler, was prescribed to Jayden by his doctor.

But Jack also became the fourth family dog when he entered the household in August 2018 — a number that violates Columbus city code.

As a result, the Columbus Police Department has informed the Svitaks that they face potential fines if the number of dogs in the home remains at four.

The Svitaks said they believe because of Jack's status as a service dog, he doesn't fit the parameters of the code. Or, if his existence does in fact exceed the limit, an exception must be applied because of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The family received a letter from the police department Friday dated Feb. 12 and signed by Chief Charles Sherer giving the Svitaks 10 days to comply with the city ordinance.

The letter states that on Feb. 24, the department will visit the home for inspection. If the family is determined to be noncompliant, a uniform citation will be issued, a court date set and the matter forwarded to the county attorney for prosecution.