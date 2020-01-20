Diller-Odell students design updates to local library, park

Students presented ideas for improving the Odell Public Library and Diller City Park at a recent meeting with community leaders.

The event at the Diller-Odell Secondary School library last week was sponsored by USDA Rural Development with a goal of helping communities think about how they might improve facilities.

The students toured the facilities before winter break, and then had a month to come up with ideas that would benefit people of all ages.

Craig Schroeder, president of the board of directors at Heartland Center for Leadership Development in Lincoln, said these projects were chosen because they have a high probability of being completed and that having the students involved fosters the natural progression of being active leaders.

Students’ ideas for the library include computers, fidget toys for children, a makerspace and an area for games or coffee.

Senior Mackenzie Vitosh said the coffee area could either be run by volunteers, self-serve or a potential summer job for students.

The designs are structured to an available building on Main Street that the students toured, as the library currently shares a building with the Old West Trails Center.

