Diller-Odell students design updates to local library, park

Students presented ideas for improving the Odell Public Library and Diller City Park at a recent meeting with community leaders.
The event at the Diller-Odell Secondary School library last week was sponsored by USDA Rural Development with a goal of helping communities think about how they might improve facilities.
The students toured the facilities before winter break, and then had a month to come up with ideas that would benefit people of all ages.
Craig Schroeder, president of the board of directors at Heartland Center for Leadership Development in Lincoln, said these projects were chosen because they have a high probability of being completed and that having the students involved fosters the natural progression of being active leaders.
Students’ ideas for the library include computers, fidget toys for children, a makerspace and an area for games or coffee.
Senior Mackenzie Vitosh said the coffee area could either be run by volunteers, self-serve or a potential summer job for students.
The designs are structured to an available building on Main Street that the students toured, as the library currently shares a building with the Old West Trails Center.
You have free articles remaining.
“There’s not much space where the library is now, so this would allow more people to come in and enjoy it,” Vitosh said. “I think it would be good and help out the community, give the kids a place to go hang out -- because there’s not one of those right now -- and bring more people to the library.”
Similarly, the students presenting the proposed park improvements said the space is being underutilized.
Ideas included removing the park’s wooden stage and placing sand volleyball courts, replacing the horseshoe sets with cornhole boards, adding a splash pad and a designated dog park and making the basketball hoops adjustable to be played by all ages.
Schroeder noted that the students’ opinions were important because it gives them a chance to create the future they want locally. He added that this is just the beginning of the conversation and that the goal is to get the students engaged in the projects and working with community leaders to complete them.
When asked, roughly 50% of the students presenting said they would remain in the Diller-Odell area if they had a good career opportunity.
“A lot of things that they love about the community now that they want to keep: great school, a safe community, everybody knows each other, the social events that happen in both of these communities are all important to these young people,” Schroeder said. “But there have to also be good economic opportunities.”
NGage Marketing Coordinator and interim Executive Director Erin Chadwick said she thinks it’s exciting that students are thinking of ways to keep and grow their communities.
“They have a strong desire to push this community forward," she said. "... I’m really excited to see what happens moving forward, whether they pick the library project or the park project, and I’m excited to help facilitate in any way that we can."