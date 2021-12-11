Dewitty became ‘springboard’ for Black Nebraska homesteaders

They celebrated the Fourth of July with nearby Brownlee, the nearest white settlement, which still exists as an unincorporated town. The two towns played baseball against one another. They held dances.

“Let’s be clear about this: They danced in the same space, but that didn’t mean that African American and white homesteaders were dancing with one another,” Eckstrom said.

The residents of Dewitty never meant to stay forever, Eckstrom said. They meant to build a better life, and go somewhere new. The settlement had all but vanished by the mid-1920s, done in by weather and plummeting crop prices in 1921. The residents also faced several problems that white homesteaders didn’t.

One: The sons and daughters of original Dewitty homesteaders had a hard time finding marital partners, since interracial marriage was then illegal.

Two: It wasn’t easy to get a loan as a Black man in Nebraska in the early 20th century.

The residents of Dewitty did leave. Today, its descendants are spread out over the country, many of them attributing some success to their grandparents or great-grandparents who homesteaded in the Sandhills town.