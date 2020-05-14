Deputies serve search warrant, make arrest in hit-and-run of 23-year-old Auburn woman

An Auburn man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the hit-and-run that left a 23-year-old woman in critical condition, the Nemaha County sheriff said.
Sheriff Brett Lottman said deputies picked up 33-year-old Dustin Pierce on suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury after serving a search warrant in Auburn.
In the search, he said, they recovered the car that they believe struck Katelynne "Kat" (Moore) Hendrix.
The wife and mother of two young children is at a Lincoln hospital fighting for her life, according to family.
Her father, Danny Moore, said she went for a walk Sunday around dusk. At 8:30 p.m., she answered a text saying she was almost home and would be there in 5 minutes.
Family grew concerned when 5 minutes came and went, then another, and went down the road to look for her.
They think that's when it happened. A car along 26th Street just southeast of Auburn hit Hendrix, throwing her into the north ditch, where a bike rider found her after noticing glass in the road.
Hendrix was taken to the hospital at Auburn, then quickly flown by helicopter to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln, where she remained Wednesday in critical condition in a coma with a traumatic brain injury.
In a news release, the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said evidence at the scene indicated it likely was a gray, 2010 or 2013 Ford Fusion, or similar car, that hit her and failed to stop or report the crash.
The sheriff asked anyone who saw a car like it with noticeable front-end damage to contact the office.
In a press release Thursday, Lottman said the search warrant was the result of several tips from the public and deputies eliminating cars matching the description of the hit-and-run car.
