Deputies serve search warrant, make arrest in hit-and-run of 23-year-old Auburn woman

An Auburn man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the hit-and-run that left a 23-year-old woman in critical condition, the Nemaha County sheriff said.

Sheriff Brett Lottman said deputies picked up 33-year-old Dustin Pierce on suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury after serving a search warrant in Auburn.

In the search, he said, they recovered the car that they believe struck Katelynne "Kat" (Moore) Hendrix.

The wife and mother of two young children is at a Lincoln hospital fighting for her life, according to family.

How to help To help with Katelynne Hendrix's medical bills, go to supportful.com and search "Kat Hendrix."

Her father, Danny Moore, said she went for a walk Sunday around dusk. At 8:30 p.m., she answered a text saying she was almost home and would be there in 5 minutes.

Family grew concerned when 5 minutes came and went, then another, and went down the road to look for her.