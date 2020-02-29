David City hopes to purchase ballfields from private group

DAVID CITY — David City residents should be able to take their families out to the ballgame for years, maybe even decades, to come thanks to a proposed collaborative effort.
Members of the City Council have signed off on the City looking into purchasing the ballfields in the west part of town from the David City Ball Association. Negotiations are ongoing, according to City Administrator Clayton Keller and City Councilman Dana “Skip” Trowbridge. The latter, in a separate conversation, said he expects the City to purchase the fields for just shy of $110,000.
Keller said he thinks a deal would be a good thing for David City.
“Recreation tends to be a public effort in most cities and states, so it just makes sense for us to own the ballfields. That’s how it is in most communities,” Keller said, noting David City has been fortunate to have had private individuals own and operate them up to this point.
The facility includes four fields for baseball and softball, along with bleachers and a concessions area.
Trowbridge said it had become increasingly difficult for the David City Ball Association to retire the debt on the facility and run a quality program.
“It just seemed like the debt overshadows the program and threatens it,” said Trowbridge, a former David City mayor.
The City, he said, has been putting up to $20,000 into the Ball Association program each year to help keep things going and to keep participation costs affordable for families.
Mayor Alan Zavodny indicated there were plenty of benefits to the City taking ownership of the fields.
“I think we are forward enough to understand that we benefit from having the ballfields,” he said. “When they host a tournament for instance, people come to town and buy goods and services. That helps our community through sales tax.”
Taking ownership of the ballfields also aligns with the City’s vision to provide recreational opportunities to those in the community, particularly youth.
Zavodny said City officials believe attracting people to live in rural communities like David City starts with good schools, public safety and quality-of life factors.
“We can’t worry about what we don’t have; but we need to enhance and build upon what we do have locally,” he said.
The city administrator said he believed officials from the City and the David City Ball Association were on the same page as far as coming to an agreement, calling it a win-win for everybody involved.
“That’s what makes this a lot easier to deal with -- both parties want this to happen,” he said.
“Our community cannot remain vibrant without being family friendly. We have seen trends for several years that tell us that people graduate high school, they go out and experience the world; and then if the opportunity exists, they move back here to raise their kids. People are always talking about how much David City meant to them growing up and that it will always be home. It is our responsibility to do what we can to make sure those experiences continue.”
Alan Zavodny
David City mayor