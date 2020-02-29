David City hopes to purchase ballfields from private group

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City, he said, has been putting up to $20,000 into the Ball Association program each year to help keep things going and to keep participation costs affordable for families.

Mayor Alan Zavodny indicated there were plenty of benefits to the City taking ownership of the fields.

“I think we are forward enough to understand that we benefit from having the ballfields,” he said. “When they host a tournament for instance, people come to town and buy goods and services. That helps our community through sales tax.”

Taking ownership of the ballfields also aligns with the City’s vision to provide recreational opportunities to those in the community, particularly youth.

Zavodny said City officials believe attracting people to live in rural communities like David City starts with good schools, public safety and quality-of life factors.

“We can’t worry about what we don’t have; but we need to enhance and build upon what we do have locally,” he said.

The city administrator said he believed officials from the City and the David City Ball Association were on the same page as far as coming to an agreement, calling it a win-win for everybody involved.

“That’s what makes this a lot easier to deal with -- both parties want this to happen,” he said.

