You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Daughter of State Fair director killed in crash
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Daughter of State Fair director killed in crash

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Fair on Wednesday announced that the daughter of Executive Director Lori Cox was killed in a car crash in Montana early Wednesday.

No other information was provided, and a check of Montana media outlets did not yield any recent reports of fatal crashes.

A State Fair official said the daugther's name was Landon, and she was "college aged" and living in Montana.

Lori Cox

Lori Cox

Lori Cox is a Montana native who had been general manager for the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman before taking over the Nebraska State Fair in 2018.

Cox, who has been under fire over the past few months because of financial difficulties at the fair, took a medical leave of absence last week, citing stress.

State Fair director on medical leave as split appears to deepen among board members
State Fair board says financial review found 'suspicious activity'
State Fair director says financial information wiped from computers
View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News