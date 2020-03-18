Daughter of State Fair director killed in crash

The Nebraska State Fair on Wednesday announced that the daughter of Executive Director Lori Cox was killed in a car crash in Montana early Wednesday.

No other information was provided, and a check of Montana media outlets did not yield any recent reports of fatal crashes.

A State Fair official said the daugther's name was Landon, and she was "college aged" and living in Montana.

Lori Cox is a Montana native who had been general manager for the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman before taking over the Nebraska State Fair in 2018.

Cox, who has been under fire over the past few months because of financial difficulties at the fair, took a medical leave of absence last week, citing stress.

