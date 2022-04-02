Dannebrog's sand green golf course gets new (three-year) lease on life

Some of the newest members of the Dannebrog Country Club won’t even golf there regularly.

They simply signed up when they heard the future of the 100-year-old course was in question, said longtime member Paul Janulewicz.

“They said they were just going to buy a membership to help support the club.”

The land beneath the sand-green golf course — one of the few remaining in Nebraska — changed hands last year, after its former owner went bankrupt.

That gave the country club’s 34 members reason to worry. They’d been paying just $600 a year in rent, not even a third of the parcel’s property tax bill.

At auction in late September, the new owner paid more than twice the land’s assessed value. He also took some time before coming up with new terms.

The club didn’t know how much more it could afford. It only charged $35 for annual memberships, and nonmembers could golf all day by slipping $4 into a steel lockbox. It raised a little bit of money during its annual tournament — the Bull Pen Open — but made just enough to pay its bills.

Still, the course had historical value. It was started in the 1920s by the families of Danish immigrants who settled in the area, and known for its enclosed sand greens — one by a partial grain bin, the others by barbed wire — designed to keep cows out.

So closing wasn’t an option, even after the new owner proposed a three-year lease, and set the rent several times higher than what members had been paying.

But they have to make some changes, said Nick Schweitzer, the golf course’s president.

They’re raising the annual memberships to $100, for singles or family. They’re doubling the play-all-day fee to $8.

The new owner wants to make changes, too, Schweitzer said. He’s taking out some trees near the clubhouse, planning to enlarge the parking lot — so golfers don’t have to park along the highway — and talking about a new flagpole and a better bathroom.

“He wants to make it look more appealing. He kind of thinks it could be a little bit more successful.”

It could be. So far, no one has complained about the increase in membership dues, Schweitzer has heard from first-timers who plan to join the club, and he’s getting calls from people, wondering if it’s open.

“The course will be there at least three more years. We’re going to make it work.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

