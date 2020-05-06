Dakota City Tyson beef plant to reopen Thursday
Tyson Fresh Meats employs 4,300 people from a three-state area at a beef processing plant situated between South Sioux City and Dakota City.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file photo

DAKOTA CITY — The Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant will resume limited production Thursday, the company reported on Wednesday evening.

The plant was idled at the end of last week as Tyson worked to test its workers for the coronavirus and deep clean the facility. The company had initially planned for a four-day shutdown, but, by Monday, Tyson had decided to delay the reopening as it awaited the results of the COVID-19 tests.

"We’ve completed processing of test results and will be resuming limited operations of our Dakota City beef plant on Thursday. During the pause in production we conducted additional deep cleaning and sanitization of the entire facility," a spokeswoman wrote in a statement Wednesday.

"All team members returning to work at our facilities have been tested, and any employee who has tested positive will remain on sick leave until they’ve satisfied official health requirements for return to work. We have implemented enhanced safety protocols to help ensure our efforts meet or exceed local, state and federal guidelines. "

The company has yet to disclose how many of its 4,300 workers have tested positive for the virus. A source familiar with the matter told the Sioux City Journal a week ago that some 669 of the plant's workers had tested positive.

