Crews respond to large fire at food processing facility in Knox County

Crews responded Thursday evening to a large fire at Michael Foods Inc. in northeast Nebraska, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Flames were visible from miles away, according to Knox County News. The facility, which processes and distributes food products — mostly potatoes and eggs — is located just west of Bloomfield.
As of Thursday evening, there was no information on the cause of the fire or if anybody was injured.
