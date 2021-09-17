 Skip to main content
Crews battling wildfire south of Gering; another fire prompts evacuations near Crawford
Crews battling wildfire south of Gering; another fire prompts evacuations near Crawford

Scottsbluff fire

Crews from Gering, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Scottsbluff Rural and LaGrange fire departments responded a fire southwest of Scottsbluff on Thursday afternoon.

 Alex Lantz

Firefighters from throughout the Panhandle are on scene of multiple wildfires that started early Thursday afternoon.

Crews from Gering, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Scottsbluff Rural and LaGrange fire departments responded a fire southwest of Scottsbluff. As of Friday morning, the fire was estimated at 3,600 acres from Robidoux Road to Derringer Road and 0% contained.

Fire south of Mitchell and Morrill

A wildfire burns south of Mitchell and Morrill on Thursday night.

Residents along Derringer Road were being asked to evacuate, and Robidoux Road, Rifle Sight Road and Summit Ranch Roads have also been affected. Additional areas were being cordoned off as well.

A fire near Crawford also prompted evacuations, according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands Facebook page. That fire had grown to 600 acres as of Thursday evening.

Panhandle fire

A fire burns south of Crawford Friday morning.

Residents in an area four miles south of Crawford — within the area west of Nebraska 71, south of 4-mile Road, east of Deadman Road & north of West Belmont Road — were advised to flee. Deputies with the Dawes County Sheriff's Office were notifying residents.

