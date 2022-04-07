Crete leaders asking census officials, 'Did you forget someone?'

In the 2000 census, Crete added more than 1,100 people. Then it tacked on another 900 or so in the 2010 census.

But according to the latest official count, the city about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln added only about 140 residents as of 2020, for a total population of 7,099.

If you believe the numbers, Crete's growth slowed to a trickle at the same time Nebraska as a whole saw its second-best population growth over the past century.

City officials think the numbers are off, which is why Crete is among a small number of local entities nationwide to officially protest its census results.

Tom Ourada, the city administrator, said he knows exactly where the problem lies.

The city has three wards, or administrative divisions, one of which contains Doane University.

When the census count was conducted in early 2020, Doane had gone to remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic, and students living in the dorms had gone home for the remainder of the semester.

"So that ward was down like 700 or 800 people from what it was in normal years," Ourada said.

Add those 700-800 people and Crete's growth would be more in line with what it was in 2000 and 2010.

Ourada said that Crete generally grows at about the same pace as Seward, a similar-sized city that also is home to a small private university.

In the 2020 census, Seward added nearly 700 people, growing its population from 6,964 to 7,643, which is similar to the growth it experienced in 2000 and 2010.

York, another similar-sized city with a college, grew by 300 people, compared with a loss of about the same amount in 2010. Wayne, home to Wayne State College, also added around 300 people, much better growth than it saw in 2010.

"We think that our population growth has been in line with other communities our size," Ourada said.

For Crete, the loss of that potential population growth is a big blow when it comes to federal funding, much of which is based on population.

Ourada said that communities generally get about $1,000 per person in federal money over the course of the 10-year census period, so a 700-person undercount could cost Crete $700,000 over this decade.

Crete population 2020: 7,099 2010: 6,960 2000: 6,028 1990: 4,841 1980: 4,872 1970: 4,444 1960: 3,546 1950: 3,692

As of Monday, about two dozen local and county governments had, like Crete, filed official challenges to their census counts, asking the agency to review their numbers for potential errors.

A number of other states and cities, many of them with large student populations, have filed complaints through another program, the Post-Census Group Quarters Review, which allows state and local governments to flag errors in the counts of residents in institutional settings such as prisons and college dorms.

Among the cities that have filed complaints under that program are Bloomington, Indiana; East Lansing, Michigan; State College, Pennsylvania; Ithaca, New York; and Athens, Georgia, all home to major universities.

Stateline.org reported that many cities complained about errors in the early weeks of the pandemic in spring 2020, when students were leaving dorms and apartments to return home for virtual classwork. The Census Bureau said the students should have been counted in the college towns where they usually live, but many colleges and universities apparently reported empty dorms for the 2020 counts.

It's not known if that was the case in Crete, and Doane officials could not be reached for comment.

A Census Bureau spokesperson declined to comment on Crete's complaint and instead pointed to the section on its website explaining the Count Resolution Program.

Eligible governmental entities have until June 2023 to submit a formal protest, and the Census Bureau has until Sept. 30, 2023, to render a decision on whether to make any changes.

Ourada said he's confident Crete will hear from census officials before then.

He's also confident that the agency will rule in its favor and adjust its population count.

"We fully expect our population and our census numbers will be amended," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

