Crete leaders asking census officials, 'Did you forget someone?'

In the 2000 census, Crete added more than 1,100 people. Then it tacked on another 900 or so in the 2010 census.
But according to the latest official count, the city about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln added only about 140 residents as of 2020, for a total population of 7,099.
If you believe the numbers, Crete's growth slowed to a trickle at the same time Nebraska as a whole saw its second-best population growth over the past century.
City officials think the numbers are off, which is why Crete is among a small number of local entities nationwide to officially protest its census results.
Tom Ourada, the city administrator, said he knows exactly where the problem lies.
The city has three wards, or administrative divisions, one of which contains Doane University.
When the census count was conducted in early 2020, Doane had gone to remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic, and students living in the dorms had gone home for the remainder of the semester.
"So that ward was down like 700 or 800 people from what it was in normal years," Ourada said.
Add those 700-800 people and Crete's growth would be more in line with what it was in 2000 and 2010.
Ourada said that Crete generally grows at about the same pace as Seward, a similar-sized city that also is home to a small private university.
In the 2020 census, Seward added nearly 700 people, growing its population from 6,964 to 7,643, which is similar to the growth it experienced in 2000 and 2010.
York, another similar-sized city with a college, grew by 300 people, compared with a loss of about the same amount in 2010. Wayne, home to Wayne State College, also added around 300 people, much better growth than it saw in 2010.
"We think that our population growth has been in line with other communities our size," Ourada said.
For Crete, the loss of that potential population growth is a big blow when it comes to federal funding, much of which is based on population.
Ourada said that communities generally get about $1,000 per person in federal money over the course of the 10-year census period, so a 700-person undercount could cost Crete $700,000 over this decade.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Crete population
2020: 7,099
2010: 6,960
2000: 6,028
1990: 4,841
1980: 4,872
1970: 4,444
1960: 3,546 1950: 3,692
As of Monday, about two dozen local and county governments had, like Crete, filed official challenges to their census counts, asking the agency to review their numbers for potential errors.
A number of other states and cities, many of them with large student populations, have filed complaints through another program, the Post-Census Group Quarters Review, which allows state and local governments to flag errors in the counts of residents in institutional settings such as prisons and college dorms.
Among the cities that have filed complaints under that program are Bloomington, Indiana; East Lansing, Michigan; State College, Pennsylvania; Ithaca, New York; and Athens, Georgia, all home to major universities.
Stateline.org reported that many cities complained about errors in the early weeks of the pandemic in spring 2020, when students were leaving dorms and apartments to return home for virtual classwork. The Census Bureau said the students should have been counted in the college towns where they usually live, but many colleges and universities apparently reported empty dorms for the 2020 counts.
It's not known if that was the case in Crete, and Doane officials could not be reached for comment.
A Census Bureau spokesperson declined to comment on Crete's complaint and instead pointed to the section on its website explaining the Count Resolution Program.
Eligible governmental entities have until June 2023 to submit a formal protest, and the Census Bureau has until Sept. 30, 2023, to render a decision on whether to make any changes.
Ourada said he's confident Crete will hear from census officials before then.
He's also confident that the agency will rule in its favor and adjust its population count.
"We fully expect our population and our census numbers will be amended," he said.
Fastest-growing counties in Nebraska
From 2019 to 2020, the
U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.
But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors.
Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.
A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#50. Polk County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -198
--- #1,812 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.7%
--- #44 among counties in Nebraska, #2,117 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 5,214
--- #40 largest county in Nebraska, #2,809 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Garden County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -186
--- #1,796 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -9.0%
--- #72 among counties in Nebraska, #2,776 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 1,874
--- #19 largest county in Nebraska, #3,051 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Sherman County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -185
--- #1,790 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.9%
--- #57 among counties in Nebraska, #2,441 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 2,959
--- #28 largest county in Nebraska, #2,961 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Nemaha County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -175
--- #1,781 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.4%
--- #37 among counties in Nebraska, #1,933 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 7,074
--- #53 largest county in Nebraska, #2,652 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Boone County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -174
--- #1,779 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.1%
--- #40 among counties in Nebraska, #2,037 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 5,379
--- #42 largest county in Nebraska, #2,790 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Hayes County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -169
--- #1,773 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -16.5%
--- #90 among counties in Nebraska, #3,062 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 856
--- #12 largest county in Nebraska, #3,111 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Gosper County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -165
--- #1,769 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.0%
--- #70 among counties in Nebraska, #2,698 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 1,893
--- #20 largest county in Nebraska, #3,048 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Dawson County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -134
--- #1,734 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.6%
--- #32 among counties in Nebraska, #1,654 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 24,111
--- #81 largest county in Nebraska, #1,639 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Thurston County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -134
--- #1,734 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.9%
--- #36 among counties in Nebraska, #1,865 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 6,773
--- #52 largest county in Nebraska, #2,676 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Deuel County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -125
--- #1,714 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.4%
--- #61 among counties in Nebraska, #2,522 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 1,838
--- #18 largest county in Nebraska, #3,056 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Perkins County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -125
--- #1,714 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.2%
--- #48 among counties in Nebraska, #2,188 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 2,858
--- #25 largest county in Nebraska, #2,970 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Merrick County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -116
--- #1,702 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.5%
--- #35 among counties in Nebraska, #1,786 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 7,668
--- #56 largest county in Nebraska, #2,602 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Blaine County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -108
--- #1,689 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -20.0%
--- #92 among counties in Nebraska, #3,109 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 431
--- #2 largest county in Nebraska, #3,137 largest county nationwide
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#37. McPherson County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -90
--- #1,672 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -18.4%
--- #91 among counties in Nebraska, #3,095 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 399
--- #1 largest county in Nebraska, #3,138 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Thomas County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -87
--- #1,667 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -11.5%
--- #84 among counties in Nebraska, #2,924 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 669
--- #6 largest county in Nebraska, #3,128 largest county nationwide
marekuliasz // Shutterstock
#35. Grant County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -50
--- #1,624 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.6%
--- #69 among counties in Nebraska, #2,657 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 611
--- #5 largest county in Nebraska, #3,132 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Banner County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -46
--- #1,619 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.4%
--- #62 among counties in Nebraska, #2,525 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 674
--- #7 largest county in Nebraska, #3,127 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Chase County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -34
--- #1,606 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.9%
--- #33 among counties in Nebraska, #1,700 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 3,893
--- #33 largest county in Nebraska, #2,898 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Loup County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -28
--- #1,599 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.4%
--- #51 among counties in Nebraska, #2,213 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 607
--- #4 largest county in Nebraska, #3,133 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Keith County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -21
--- #1,594 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.3%
--- #31 among counties in Nebraska, #1,607 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 8,335
--- #59 largest county in Nebraska, #2,552 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Butler County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: -13
--- #1,580 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.2%
--- #30 among counties in Nebraska, #1,587 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 8,369
--- #60 largest county in Nebraska, #2,547 largest county nationwide
Ali Eminov // Flickr
#29. Arthur County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 8
--- #1,551 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.9%
--- #21 among counties in Nebraska, #1,307 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 434
--- #3 largest county in Nebraska, #3,136 largest county nationwide
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#28. Pierce County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 9
--- #1,550 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.1%
--- #29 among counties in Nebraska, #1,546 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 7,317
--- #55 largest county in Nebraska, #2,638 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Hooker County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 21
--- #1,540 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.0%
--- #16 among counties in Nebraska, #1,150 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 711
--- #8 largest county in Nebraska, #3,124 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Wheeler County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 23
--- #1,536 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.1%
--- #15 among counties in Nebraska, #1,149 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 774
--- #11 largest county in Nebraska, #3,117 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Keya Paha County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 29
--- #1,527 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.9%
--- #12 among counties in Nebraska, #1,042 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 769
--- #10 largest county in Nebraska, #3,118 largest county nationwide
Coemgenus // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Logan County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 34
--- #1,523 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.0%
--- #10 among counties in Nebraska, #937 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 716
--- #9 largest county in Nebraska, #3,123 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Adams County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 79
--- #1,480 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.3%
--- #28 among counties in Nebraska, #1,532 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 31,205
--- #83 largest county in Nebraska, #1,391 largest county nationwide
Pixabay
#22. Johnson County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 79
--- #1,480 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%
--- #23 among counties in Nebraska, #1,349 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 5,290
--- #41 largest county in Nebraska, #2,798 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Wayne County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 124
--- #1,451 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.3%
--- #26 among counties in Nebraska, #1,394 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 9,697
--- #67 largest county in Nebraska, #2,437 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Kearney County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 136
--- #1,439 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.1%
--- #20 among counties in Nebraska, #1,282 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 6,688
--- #50 largest county in Nebraska, #2,685 largest county nationwide
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Otoe County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 171
--- #1,419 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.1%
--- #27 among counties in Nebraska, #1,417 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 15,912
--- #75 largest county in Nebraska, #2,035 largest county nationwide
Workman // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Howard County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 173
--- #1,416 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.7%
--- #18 among counties in Nebraska, #1,189 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 6,475
--- #49 largest county in Nebraska, #2,701 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Saline County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 194
--- #1,405 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.4%
--- #25 among counties in Nebraska, #1,382 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 14,292
--- #74 largest county in Nebraska, #2,128 largest county nationwide
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons
#16. York County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 239
--- #1,375 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.7%
--- #22 among counties in Nebraska, #1,327 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 14,125
--- #73 largest county in Nebraska, #2,143 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Hamilton County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 269
--- #1,345 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.9%
--- #17 among counties in Nebraska, #1,162 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 9,429
--- #65 largest county in Nebraska, #2,458 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Colfax County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 381
--- #1,288 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.7%
--- #13 among counties in Nebraska, #1,065 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 10,582
--- #70 largest county in Nebraska, #2,371 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Dodge County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 546
--- #1,212 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%
--- #24 among counties in Nebraska, #1,359 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 37,167
--- #88 largest county in Nebraska, #1,244 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Washington County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 717
--- #1,154 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.6%
--- #14 among counties in Nebraska, #1,084 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 20,865
--- #77 largest county in Nebraska, #1,768 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Madison County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 865
--- #1,114 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.5%
--- #19 among counties in Nebraska, #1,219 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 35,585
--- #86 largest county in Nebraska, #1,292 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Dakota County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 908
--- #1,102 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.4%
--- #11 among counties in Nebraska, #990 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 21,582
--- #78 largest county in Nebraska, #1,733 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Seward County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 981
--- #1,086 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.9%
--- #8 among counties in Nebraska, #851 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 17,609
--- #76 largest county in Nebraska, #1,938 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Cass County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,352
--- #1,002 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.4%
--- #9 among counties in Nebraska, #899 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 26,598
--- #82 largest county in Nebraska, #1,545 largest county nationwide
David Wilson // Flickr
#7. Saunders County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,735
--- #940 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.4%
--- #6 among counties in Nebraska, #655 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 22,278
--- #80 largest county in Nebraska, #1,702 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Platte County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,621
--- #807 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.3%
--- #7 among counties in Nebraska, #672 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 34,296
--- #84 largest county in Nebraska, #1,319 largest county nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Buffalo County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,647
--- #648 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.2%
--- #5 among counties in Nebraska, #545 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 50,084
--- #89 largest county in Nebraska, #991 largest county nationwide
Jasperdo // Flickr
#4. Hall County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,996
--- #586 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.5%
--- #4 among counties in Nebraska, #527 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 62,895
--- #90 largest county in Nebraska, #847 largest county nationwide
Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Sarpy County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 38,424
--- #195 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +25.2%
--- #1 among counties in Nebraska, #111 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 190,604
--- #91 largest county in Nebraska, #353 largest county nationwide
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Lancaster County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 43,180
--- #177 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.5%
--- #3 among counties in Nebraska, #295 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 322,608
--- #92 largest county in Nebraska, #222 largest county nationwide
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#1. Douglas County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 78,981
--- #94 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.6%
--- #2 among counties in Nebraska, #289 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 584,526
--- #93 largest county in Nebraska, #117 largest county nationwide
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
