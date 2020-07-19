Cowboy Trail connection to Chadron moves forward

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHADRON — Cowboy Trail users are one small step closer to being able to ride 321 miles across Nebraska.

This month, the Nebraska Northwestern Railroad, Northwest Nebraska Trails Association and Chadron Mayor Miles Bannan signed an easement agreement necessary to develop 5 miles of trail alongside an active rail corridor.

The easement is a step toward completing the westernmost portion of the route, which will connect downtown Chadron with the Cowboy Trail, an ongoing 321-mile conversion on the former Chicago and North Western Railway line across northern Nebraska.

The extension is part of the planned Great American Rail-Trail, the nation’s first cross-country multiuse trail.

In 2019, national Rails-to-Trails Conservancy announced a $65,000 grant to be shared between Cowboy Trails West Inc. and the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association to move the Cowboy Trail closer to completion.

Earlier this year, the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association released a request for proposals to begin the engineering process that will eventually lead to construction of the trail extension.